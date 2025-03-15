No. 3 Arkansas bounces back from loss to beat No. 13 Ole Miss 12-3

One day after pulling a major victory against one of the nation’s best teams, No. 13 Ole Miss got a taste of what No. 3 Arkansas is capable of in Saturday’s game.

The Razorbacks (17-2, 1-1 SEC) scored eights runs in the fifth inning against the Rebels (15-3, 1-1 SEC), taking a decisive 9-2 lead that ended up being a 12-3 victory.

After Arkansas scored a run in the top of the first, the Rebels bounced back for two runs in the bottom half. Hayden Federico struck out but reached on a wild pitch as the ball went to the backstop. A double by Luke Hill was followed by a walk for Mitchell Sanford that loaded the bases. Ryan Moerman was hit by a pitch that scored Federico. Everybody then moved up on a wild pitch that scored Hill.

With a 2-1 lead, the Rebels and Razorbacks battled through four innings. But that’s when Arkansas scored eight runs to take control of the contest. After a two-run homer by leadoff batter Charles Davalan, Rebel reliever Will McCausland replaced starter Riley Maddox. Before the inning was through, Ryne Rodriguez and Alex Canney would also pitch. Ole Miss trailed 9-2.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, the Rebels got a run back when Austin Fawley launched his fifth home run of the season over the center field wall.

The score remained at a seven-run lead for Arkansas until the top of the ninth when the Razorbacks added three for the final score. Maddox (3-2) got the loss for Ole miss while Arkansas reliever Parker Coil (1-0) got the win and Aiden Jimenez got his first save for the Razorbacks.

Ole Miss and Arkansas will conclude its opening weekend SEC series on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss. The game will be streamed on SECN+.