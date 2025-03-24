Ole Miss continues to climb up in the latest college baseball rankings

Ole Miss did drop a game last week, but after sweeping Missouri this weekend the Rebels still found themselves moving up in the latest college baseball rankings.

The Rebels moved up three spots to No. 15 in the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings, while they moved up four spots in Baseball America’s College Baseball Top 25 to No. 15 as well.

Here’s what Baseball America had to say about the Rebels:

“Despite dropping its midweek game against now-No. 23 Southern Mississippi, Ole Miss climbed back into the top 15 thanks to a weekend sweep at Missouri to improve to 4-2 in conference action. Outfielders Isaac Humphrey (7-for-18 with four home runs, two doubles and 13 RBIs) and Mitchell Sanford (8-for-18 with a homer, three triples, two doubles and seven RBIs) put together explosive weeks with their bats, which helped the Rebels overcome shaky starting pitching. Week 7 is brimming with opportunities for Ole Miss, which is set to host Memphis on Tuesday and No. 19 Florida in a weekend series.”

Here are the complete rankings that were released Monday morning:

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings

Tennessee (22-2) Arkansas (23-2) Georgia (24-2) Florida State (20-3) Oregon State (18-4) Clemson (23-3) Texas (19-3) LSU (22-3) Oklahoma (20-3) Oregon (19-5) Auburn (19-5) Alabama (22-3) Southern Miss (18-6) Vanderbilt (19-5) Ole Miss (18-5) Wake Forest (19-6) Dallas Baptist (16-7) Louisville (18-5) UC Irvine (17-5) Stanford (15-6) North Carolina (18-6) Troy (18-6) Arizona (18-5) UCLA (18-5) Georgia Tech (20-4)

Baseball America Top 25 Rankings