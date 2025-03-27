No. 15 Ole Miss holds on to beat Florida in series opener

No. 15 Ole Miss extended its win streak to five games Thursday night in a 7-5 victory against Florida.

The Rebels and Gators will return to action Friday for a double-header. Due to the threat of inclement weather, Saturday’s third game of the series was moved up to Friday. The first game Friday will start at 3 p.m. and the second game will start approximately 45 minutes after the end of the first game.

The Rebels got Thursday’s series-opening game started early with two runs in the first inning on a Isaac Humphrey single and Hayden Federico drawing a bases loaded walk. Florida took the lead in the third inning on a three-run home run by Ashton Wilson to left centerfield.

But the Gators’ lead wouldn’t last long. Ole Miss scored a run to tie the game on a Will Furniss sacrifice fly. The Rebels would add three more runs in the fifth inning and another in sixth inning that proved to be enough to fend off a two-run seventh inning comeback attempt by Florida.

Hunter Elliot remained undefeated on the season, picking up his fifth win in 5.2 innings of work and allowed three runs on six and no walks while striking out seven batters.

All seven of @elliotthunter10's Ks vs. Florida and all zero of his walks. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/47xkYDEMpJ — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 28, 2025

Mason Morris pitched the rest of the sixth inning and limiting the damage Florida had done, as well as the next two, and ended with a state line of two runs on four hits, a walk and four strikeouts.

Brayden Jones got thee start for the Rebels and didn’t allow any base runners while also striking out two batters.