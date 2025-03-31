From unranked to top 10: Ole Miss baseball continues to shine

Ole Miss is one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 baseball season. The Rebels began the season unranked and without many expectations of greatness outside Oxford, Miss.

Now, after going 3-1 last week including two wins against Florida, the Rebels are a top 10 baseball team. The Rebels moved up six spots in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 Rankings to No. 9, while they moved five spots in the Baseball America Top 25 Rankings to No. 10.

Here’s what Baseball America had to say about the Rebels:

“Ole Miss continues its climb, rising for the second straight week to reach its highest ranking of the 2025 season at No. 10. The Rebels went 3–1, securing their sixth weekend series win with a pair of tight victories over then-No. 19 Florida before dropping the finale in a high-scoring affair. They also picked up a midweek win over Memphis to improve to 21–6 overall and 6–3 in SEC play. Lefty Hunter Elliott turned in a strong start against the Gators, allowing three runs over 5.2 innings with no walks and seven strikeouts, while Judd Utermark extended his hitting streak to seven games with a seven-hit week that included a double and two RBIs. Ole Miss will look to keep rolling with a midweek matchup against Jackson State before heading to Kentucky for another key SEC series against a challenging foe.”

The Rebels will host Jackson State at 4 p.m. Tuesday on SECN+. Here are the complete top 25 rankings released Monday:

D1 Baseball Top 25 Rankings

Tennessee (26-2) Arkansas (26-3) Georgia (28-2) Florida State (23-4) Texas (23-3) Clemson (26-5) LSU (26-3) Alabama (25-4) Ole Miss (21-6) Oklahoma (22-5) Oregon State (20-6) UC Irvine (21-5) Southern Miss (20-8) UCLA (22-5) Oregon (20-7) Auburn (20-8) Dallas Baptist (18-9) Louisville (20-7) North Carolina (21-7) Troy (21-8) Coastal Carolina (20-8) Kansas State (19-8) Vanderbilt (20-8) Arizona State (19-9) Georgia Tech (22-6)

Baseball America Top 25 Rankings