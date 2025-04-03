Severe weather postpones Ole Miss-Kentucky series opener

Ole Miss baseball is red hot and will look to keep that hot streak going this weekend against Kentucky. The Rebels will just have to hope the thunderstorms doesn’t cool them off.

The Rebels (22-6, 6-3 SEC) were originally scheduled to start their three-game series against Kentucky at 6 p.m. Thursday, but that has been postponed due to severe weather expected. The Rebels and Wildcats will play a double header Friday beginning at 2 p.m. Both games will be nine inning games.

AccuWeather’s forecast shows a high probability of a thunderstorms in Lexington at game time. The area is also under a flood watch until Sunday. The probability of storms drops to less than 50 percent at 7 p.m. but more storms are expected to enter the area around 9 p.m.

Ole Miss Starting Pitchers

Game 1: LHP Hunter Elliot (5-0, 3.12 ERA)

LHP Hunter Elliot (5-0, 3.12 ERA) Game 2: RHP Riley Maddox (3-2, 7.27 ERA)

RHP Riley Maddox (3-2, 7.27 ERA) Game 3: RHP Mason Nichols (2-0, 4.82 ERA)

Injury Report

Ole Miss had just one player listed on the Student-Athlete Availability Report, who was RHP Connor Spencer listed as probable for Thursday’s game. Kentucky’s list was longer. The Wildcats will be without outfielder Will Marcy and LHP Logan Grubb. Also, infielder Patrick Herrera and Ryan Schwartz were listed as probable.

How to Watch: No. 9 Ole Miss at Kentucky