No. 6 Ole Miss to face familiar pitcher against No. 5 Tennessee Friday night

A year ago, Liam Doyle was wearing an Ole Miss uniform as he led the team with 84 strikeouts. He’ll walk onto the mound at Swayze Field Friday night already with 81 strikeouts and a month and a half left in the season.

But he’ll be wearing a Tennessee Volunteers uniform instead. Doyle, a junior left-handed hurler, transferred to Tennessee and has become the nation’s best strikeout pitcher. His 81 strikeouts lead the nation and he’s posted a video game-like 17.09 K/9.

The last time Doyle pitched was against Texas A&M and didn’t allow any hits in six innings. The only base runners he allowed were two walks and hit two batters with pitches. However, that was the only game the Volunteers won in their series against Texas A&M. The Aggies won both games in Saturday’s double-header, a result that saw the defending national champions lose its No. 1 ranking.

Ole Miss will have to hope its offensive showcase against Alcorn State (XX runs scored) continues. The Rebels hit five home runs in that game, which is nearly double the number of home runs Doyle has allowed this season (three).

It’ll be a fun game to watch and here’s everything to know about Friday’s series-opening game between the Rebels and Volunteers:

Ole Miss Rebels Starting Lineup

Luke Hill, 3B Mitchell Sanford, LF Ryan Moerman, RF Judd Utermark, 2B Will Furniss, 1B Hayden Federico, DH Isaac Humphrey, CF Austin Fawley, C Luke Cheng, SS

𝗥𝗲𝗯𝘀 🆚 𝗧𝗲𝗻𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗲

📅 April 11

🕰 6:30 p.m. CT

📍 Oxford, MS

📺 SEC Network+ pic.twitter.com/A1zDerhsiZ — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 11, 2025

Tennessee Volunteers Starting Lineup

Dean Curley, 3B Gavin Kilen, DH Hunter Ensley, CF Andrew Fischer, 1B Dalton Bargo, LF Reese Chapman, RF Manny Marin, 2B Cannon Peebles, C Ariel Antigua, SS

Pitching Matchup

LHP Liam Doyle (5-1, 2.53 ERA, 42.2 IP, 81 SO, 14 BB, 12 ER, .162 opp b/avg.) vs. LHP Hunter Elliot (5-0, 3.63 ERA, 39.2 IP, 51 SO, 17 BB, 16 ER, .212 opp b/avg.)

Injury Report

Ole Miss will have its full roster available for Friday night’s game with no players listed on the Student-Athlete Availability Report. Tennessee listed Alberto Osuna as out, but that’s because of a NCAA eligibility issue.

Weather Report

Gametime temperatures are expected to be in the high 60s, according to AccuWeather’s forecast. There’s no rain in the forecast and slight winds at nine miles per hour with gusts up to 20 mph.

How to Watch: No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels