Game Preview: No. 11 Ole Miss at South Carolina

No. 11 Ole Miss will be away from Swayze Field this weekend, which may not be a bad thing if it lets the Rebels forget about their shocking 7-3 loss to Little Rock earlier this week.

The Rebels will take on South Carolina, one of the few unranked SEC teams, in its weekend series starting Thursday evening in Columbia, S.C. Here’s everything to know about Thursday’s series-opening game:

Ole Miss Rebels Starting Lineup

Luke Hill, 3B Sanford, LF Furniss, 1B Judd Utermark, 2B Isaac Humphrey, CF Ryan Moerman, RF Federico, DH Fawley, C Luke Cheng, SS

𝗥𝗲𝗯𝘀 🆚 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮

📅 April 17

🕰️ 5:30 p.m. CT

📍 Columbia, SC

📺 SEC Network+ pic.twitter.com/rjt1x6xSbc — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 17, 2025

South Carolina Gamecocks Starting Lineup

TBA

Pitching Matchup

LHP Hunter Elliott (5-1, 3.92 ERA, 53 SO, 21 BB, 19 ER, .207 b/avg.) vs. RHP Brandon Stone (1-4, 5.73 ERA, 33 IP, 32 SO, 8 BB, 21 ER, .274 b/avg.)

Injury Report

Ole Miss will have its full roster available for Thursday’s game against South Carolina. The Rebels didn’t have any players listed on its Student-Athlete Availability Report. South Carolina, meanwhile, will be without catcher Talmadge LeCroy, outfielder Tyler June, and RHPs Eli Jerzembeck and Riley Goodman.

Weather Report

Ole Miss may have to deal with a hostile fan environment, but the Rebels at least get near-perfect baseball weather. There’s no chance of rain in AccuWeather’s forecast with a sunny 78 degrees at gametime. Winds are minimal-to-non-existent with gusts only reaching six miles per hour. And that 24 percent humidity will be relief from Mississippi’s weather.

How to Watch: No. 11 Ole Miss at South Carolina