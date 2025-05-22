Ole Miss Tops Florida 3-1, Advances to SEC Tournament Quarterfinals

HOOVER, Ala. — Ole Miss continued its postseason surge Wednesday night, defeating the Florida Gators 3-1 in the second round of the 2025 SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

With the win, No. 17 Ole Miss (38-18) moves on to face Arkansas in the quarterfinals, keeping their NCAA Tournament momentum alive.

Pitching Dominance Sets the Tone

The Rebels’ victory was anchored by a trio of outstanding pitching performances. Hunter Elliott delivered a commanding start, tossing 5.1 innings without allowing an earned run, striking out eight and surrendering just two hits.

The only run Florida managed while Elliott was on the mound was unearned, a testament to his control and poise in a high-pressure environment.

Elliott’s effort set the tone early, but it was the bullpen that sealed the win. Mason Morris entered in the sixth inning and, on his first pitch, induced a double play to erase a leadoff walk.

Morris then held the Gators scoreless for two more innings, striking out two and allowing just two hits. Closer Connor Spencer shut the door in the ninth, striking out the side and preserving the Rebels’ two-run lead.

“Hunter was outstanding for us tonight,” Rebels coach Mike Bianco said after the game. “He’s been our guy all year, and he set the tone. Mason and Connor finished it off exactly how we needed.”

Fourth-Inning Rally Fuels Rebels’ Offense

The game remained scoreless through three innings as both starting pitchers—Elliott for Ole Miss and Liam Peterson for Florida—matched zeros.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Rebels broke through with a two-out rally. Judd Utermark doubled, then scored on an RBI double by Isaac Humphrey.

A fielding error by Florida extended the inning, and Campbell Smithwick’s single, combined with another Gator throwing error, allowed two more runs to cross the plate. Ole Miss led 3-0 after the pivotal frame.

Florida answered in the fifth, capitalizing on an Ole Miss error to score their only run.

Ashton Wilson led off with a double and later scored, but Elliott responded by retiring the next three batters to limit the damage.

Defensive Execution and Bullpen Depth

Ole Miss’s defense rebounded after the fifth, making key plays behind their pitchers.

The Rebels’ bullpen, a question mark at times this season, delivered in the clutch. Morris and Spencer combined for 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out five.

Florida’s pitching was also strong, with Peterson striking out six over four innings and relievers Luke McNellie and Jake Clemente combining for four scoreless frames. However, the Gators’ defensive miscues in the fourth proved costly, as two of Ole Miss’s three runs were unearned.

Coach Bianco Praises Team’s Resilience

“There’s good and bad with everything and it’s one of those years where it tested us,” Bianco said. “You don’t just get these show up medals, but you got to be able to compete in this league and this league’s relentless.

“I’m proud of our guys. We’ve had days like this and we’ve had games get away from us when we’ve had the lead.”

Bianco’s squad has battled adversity throughout the year, finishing strong to earn a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament and now advancing to the quarterfinals.

Looking Ahead: Quarterfinal Showdown with Arkansas

With the win, Ole Miss advances to face No. 2 seed Arkansas (43-12) on Friday at 3 p.m.

The Rebels, who took two of three from Arkansas during the regular season, will look to continue their postseason run and improve their NCAA Tournament seeding.

Florida, meanwhile, returns home to await their NCAA Tournament fate, with the full field to be announced on May 26.