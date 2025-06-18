The best Ole Miss football players by position: 25 years of Rebel greats

OXFORD, Miss. — The air in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is different when legends are born.

For the past 25 years, the Ole Miss Rebels have produced a parade of stars, each etching their names into Southern football’s living mythology.

From the thunderclap of Eli Manning’s passes to the punishing tackles of Patrick Willis, the story of modern Ole Miss football is a showcase of raw talent, grit, and moments that still echo through the SEC.

Quarterback is where the conversation always begins, and for Ole Miss, it starts and nearly ends with Eli Manning.

The son of Archie, Eli rewrote the school record books between 2000 and 2003, leaving Oxford as the program’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns.

“Eli made everyone around him better,” said former coach David Cutcliffe. “He had that rare ability to see the whole field and command the huddle.”

Manning’s 2003 season, capped by a Cotton Bowl victory, remains a high-water mark for the program and set the stage for his future NFL stardom.

Running back Deuce McAllister, a bruising and versatile back, became a household name from 1997 to 2000. McAllister left Ole Miss as the all-time leader in all-purpose yards and rushing touchdowns, a record built on his relentless style and knack for big plays.

“I was just trying to fight for every inch,” McAllister once said. “Oxford gave me the platform to show what I could do.”

His impact was felt well beyond campus, as he became a first-round pick in the 2001 NFL Draft.

At wide receiver, A.J. Brown and Laquon Treadwell stand tallest.

Brown, a native Mississippian, shattered program records for receptions and yards from 2016 to 2018, earning All-SEC honors and a second-round selection in the NFL Draft.

Treadwell, meanwhile, was a force of nature before a devastating injury in 2014. His 202 catches, still an Ole Miss record, came by way of circus grabs and a physicality that belied his position.

“I wanted to be the guy who made a difference,” Treadwell said postgame on Saturday Down South after his return from injury.

Tight end Evan Engram, now an NFL Pro Bowler, was the Rebels’ ultimate mismatch nightmare from 2013 to 2016.

Engram’s blend of speed and size made him a favorite target for Chad Kelly, another quarterback who deserves a mention.

Kelly led the Rebels to a Sugar Bowl win in 2016, throwing for over 4,000 yards and earning a reputation for fearless play.

“Chad’s confidence was contagious,” said former teammate Tony Conner. “He believed we could beat anyone, anywhere.”

In the trenches, offensive lineman Terrence Metcalf, who was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, anchored the line during the early 2000s.

“He made us feel safe in the pocket,” Eli Manning said in a 2025 interview.

At center, Ben Brown’s versatility from 2017 to 2021 kept the Rebels’ offense humming through multiple schemes. Brown’s leadership was instrumental in Lane Kiffin’s early success as head coach.

On defense, Patrick Willis is the gold standard. The 2006 Butkus Award winner was a heat-seeking missile at linebacker, making 265 tackles in two seasons as a starter.

“He’s the best I’ve ever seen,” said former defensive coordinator Tyrone Nix.

Willis’s leadership and ferocity made him a first-round NFL pick and, eventually, an All-Pro and Hall of Fame candidate.

Defensive ends Greg Hardy and Marquis Haynes terrorized quarterbacks throughout their Rebel careers.

Hardy, despite off-field controversies, was a dominant force from 2006 to 2009, racking up 26.5 sacks. Haynes, known for his relentless motor, finished his career in 2017 as the school’s all-time leader in sacks.

“Sacks are about want-to,” Haynes said after his final home game. “And I wanted it every snap”.

The secondary has seen its share of stars, with Mike Hilton and Senquez Golson leading the way. Hilton, undrafted in 2016, became a mainstay in the NFL for his versatility and toughness at corner and safety.

Golson, a consensus All-American in 2014, picked off nine passes that year—including a game-sealer against Alabama that remains one of the program’s iconic plays.

“I knew they’d come my way, and I was ready,” Golson said after the upset.

Cornerback Ken Webster, despite injuries, brought a physical edge to the Rebels’ secondary from 2014 to 2018. At safety,

Cody Prewitt, the 2014 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, anchored the back end with his ballhawking instincts and punishing hits. Prewitt’s leadership helped the Rebels finish first in the nation in scoring defense in 2014.

Special teams have produced their own legends. Tyler Campbell, a Ray Guy Award semifinalist, redefined punting at Ole Miss from 2009 to 2013.

“I just wanted to flip the field and give our defense a shot,” Campbell said in a 2013 interview.

At kicker, Jonathan Nichols’s 2003 Lou Groza Award campaign remains the gold standard. Nichols’s 25 field goals that year are still talked about in Oxford, especially the clutch kicks in nail-biting SEC games.

The Rebels’ offensive skill players of the last 25 years have been bolstered by supporting cast members like Dexter McCluster, an all-purpose dynamo who could line up at running back, receiver, or return specialist. His 282 all-purpose yards in a 2009 upset of Tennessee are the stuff of SEC legend.

“Dexter was lightning in a bottle,” said former coach Houston Nutt.

Defensively, Robert Nkemdiche’s blend of size and athleticism at defensive tackle drew comparisons to the greats.

Though his career was cut short by off-field issues, Nkemdiche’s 2014 season, anchoring a defense that led the nation in scoring, is still remembered for its sheer disruption.

Every era has its unsung heroes.

Fahn Cooper, an offensive tackle who transferred from junior college and became a two-year starter, was beloved by fans for his consistency and work ethic.

“You can’t win in the SEC without guys like Fahn,” said former offensive line coach Matt Luke.

Coaching has played an outsized role in nurturing this talent. Cutcliffe, Nutt, Freeze, and Kiffin have each left their mark, but it’s Kiffin’s up-tempo, analytics-driven approach that has defined the program’s most recent resurgence.

“We want to play fast, score points, and give our guys the best chance to succeed,” Kiffin said in a 2023 press conference.

As the Rebels charge into another season, the legacy of stars past is never far from mind.

From Vaught-Hemingway’s field to NFL stadiums on Sundays, Ole Miss’s best players of the last 25 years have inspired a new generation to dream big beneath those Mississippi lights.

Their names—Manning, McAllister, Brown, Willis, Engram, Haynes, Nichols, Campbell—are more than legends; they’re the backbone of Oxford’s football story, still growing with every fall Saturday.