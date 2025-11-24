Rebel Roundup: Ole Miss volleyball’s SEC Tournament run ends

Ole Miss volleyball’s deep run at the SEC Volleyball Tournament came to an end on Sunday in a 3-0 loss to No. 3 Texas, 3-0.

The Longhorns showed why they’re one of the best teams in the nation winning in straight sets (25-11, 25-17, 25-8) and not allowing more than 17 points to the Rebels in a set.

Melia Johnson led the Rebels (14-15, 4-11 SEC) with nine kills on .350 hitting and added two digs. Torrey Stafford led the Longhorns (22-2, 13-2 SEC) with 16 kills.

The Longhorns advance to Monday’s semifinals match against Texas A&M, while Ole Miss returns to Oxford for with its season over.

Yesterday’s Results

Volleyball: No. 3 Texas 3, Ole Miss 0

Rifle: No. 1 Ole Miss 4728, No. 14 Air Force 4697

Today’s Schedule

Women’s Basketball: Longwood at No. 13 Ole Miss, 6 p.m., SECN+

Did You Notice?

No. 7 Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has his weekly press conference scheduled for 11:45 a.m. The press conference will be streamed on SECN+.

Ole Miss’ top-ranked rifle team dominated Air Force, 2728-2697, in a two-relay battle on Sunday in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Rebels (5-2, 4-2 PRC) are coming off a three-team tournament which featured Nebraska and Air Force (5-10) on Saturday and got the better of the Falcons on both days. Audrey Gogniat, Gracie Dinh and Regan Diamond were the top three individual shooters of the day, sweeping the podium in order. Ole Miss improved its score from yesterday by 16 points, which will be crucial down the stretch when it comes to NCAA Tournament seedings. The Rebels had the top four shooters in smallbore, while claiming three of the top five in air rifle.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

The quarterbacks who are picked in the first round and are declared – and I don’t like the word – busts, it’s not that the scouts were wrong about their ability or their potential. But commitment is such a huge part of it.

Archie Manning

