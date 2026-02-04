Ole Miss Baseball TV Schedule Revealed Ahead of Opening Day

Ole Miss baseball is nine days away from the start of its season.

Next Friday will see the Rebels host Nevada for a three game series to start the 2026 season. With the season just around the corner, final schedule details are being made, including television schedules.

The Rebels’ first televised game comes March 19, when they host Kentucky at 7 p.m. on SEC Network. Additional home broadcasts include matchups against Mississippi State on March 29 (3 p.m.), Georgia on April 25 (1 p.m.), Texas A&M on May 10 (5 p.m.) and UT Martin on May 12 (6 p.m.).

Ole Miss will also make two road appearances on the network: April 4 at Florida (6:30 p.m.) and May 3 at Arkansas (2 p.m.).

While those games will be shown on SEC Network, all of the Rebels’ games can be seen on SECN+, including non-conference games and the opening weekend series against Nevada.

The SEC announced that four wildcard games during the final weekend of the regular season, May 14–16, will be selected for broadcast on SEC Network.

All 15 games of the SEC Tournament, scheduled for May 19–24 in Hoover, are set to be televised. The first 14 games will air on SEC Network, with the championship game moving to ABC.

2026 Ole Miss Baseball Television Schedule