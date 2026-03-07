Alabama Sweeps Friday Doubleheader as Ole Miss Opens SEC Play

If you watched Ole Miss open SEC play against undefeated No. 4 Alabama on Friday, you probably felt two things at once: frustration and perspective.

Frustration because the Rebels had chances in game one and never really found their footing in game two.

Perspective because, well, this is the SEC. It’s supposed to be hard. One rough day doesn’t rewrite who this team is or what it can be.

The Rebels dropped both games of the doubleheader, 5-3 in the opener and 13-2 in six innings in the nightcap, and while the scores weren’t pretty, the bigger takeaway is that the league schedule is going to demand a different level of sharpness.

That’s not panic‑button stuff. That’s just life in a conference where even the margin for a good inning is thin.

Game one actually showed a lot of what Ole Miss can hang its hat on. After Alabama jumped ahead with a two‑run homer, the Rebels answered immediately. Cassie Reasner singled, and Taylor Roman continued her ridiculous start to the season by hammering a two‑run shot off the scoreboard.

When the Tide nudged back ahead, Ole Miss responded again. Reasner walked, Kennedy Bunker doubled, and Grace Thompson tied it with a sac fly.

That’s the kind of back‑and‑forth you expect in SEC play. The difference came in the fifth, when Alabama loaded the bases with two outs and coaxed back‑to‑back walks to take a 5-3 lead. Ole Miss had traffic late, Reasner reached for the third time in the sixth, but couldn’t push anything across.

Game two was a different story. Alabama came out swinging, putting up nine runs in the first three innings and taking all the air out of the place. To their credit, the Rebels didn’t fold. Taylor Malvin, Mackenzie Pickens and Persy Llamas strung together three straight singles to get Ole Miss on the board, and Reasner added an RBI after Madi George was hit by a pitch.

Graycen Jordan gave the Rebels two clean innings to settle things down, but Alabama eventually broke through again in the sixth. Roman tried to spark something with a late hit, but the Tide closed it out with a pair of strikeouts.

So yes, it was a long day. And yes, Alabama looked every bit like a top‑five team.

But none of that means Ole Miss is suddenly in trouble. It means the SEC portion of the schedule is going to be a grind, and Friday was a reminder of what that grind looks like up close.

The Rebels get another shot at the Tide on Sunday afternoon.

One series won’t define anything, but it can set the tone for how they respond. And after Friday, that response might be the most important part of the weekend.