Missed Chances Define Ole Miss’ Series Loss to No. 2 Texas

Ole Miss did not just lose a series in Austin.

It walked straight into a spotlight it did not want, one that made its situational hitting problems hard to ignore.

Sunday’s 8-2 loss to No. 2 Texas did not create a new concern so much as it reinforced the one that has been hanging around all season. When the Rebels need a timely swing, they simply do not have it often enough.

And the numbers from the weekend are hard to brush aside.

Through four innings of the series finale, Ole Miss was 5-for-48 with runners on base for the series. That included an 0-for-16 showing on Saturday and a 1-for-9 start on Sunday.

You do not need a coaching background to know that will not win a road series against one of the best pitching staffs in the country.

What makes it more frustrating is that Ole Miss actually put enough runners on to make things interesting. They were not getting buried by elite arms as much as they were burying themselves by failing to cash in.

Out of the 4th on another double play from the outfield pic.twitter.com/diHAgP0L6g — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 15, 2026

The strikeouts pile up, the home runs do not come in bunches (Sunday’s game was the third time the Rebels failed to hit at least one homer), and suddenly every missed chance feels heavier than the last.

Sunday followed that script from the start.

A dropped foul ball by Austin Fawley on the first batter turned into a double, and a two-run homer a pitch later put Texas ahead before anyone settled into their seat.

Another run in the second, three more in the fourth, and the Rebels were staring at a 6-0 hole before they had even recorded a big swing of their own.

Fawley tried to spark something with a double in the fifth, and Judd Utermark drove him in. Brayden Randle added an RBI double in the seventh. But those were isolated moments, flashes rather than momentum.

Texas answered with two more runs in the sixth, both with two outs and both helped along by an error on the mound.

Seven of the Longhorns 11 hits came with two strikes. That is the kind of detail that separates a team that finishes weekends happy from one that spends the flight home replaying missed chances.

Ole Miss committed three errors after four straight clean games, and the pitching staff that struck out 18 in the opener managed only eight combined over the next two days. But even with the defensive hiccups and the drop-off on the mound, the story keeps circling back to the same place.

This team can hit home runs. It can create traffic.

What it has not shown, not consistently and not against top-tier arms, is the ability to deliver the swing that changes an inning.

Until that shows up, weekends like this one are going to feel familiar.