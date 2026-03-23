Ole Miss Baseball Returns to Top 25 After Series Win Over Kentucky

Ole Miss had a chance last week to show it belonged amongst the best college teams in the nation.

And the Rebels took full advantage. They won a midweek game against a good Austin Peay team, 9-5, and then won two out of three against then-No. 15 Kentucky this past weekend, 5-0 and 12-9. The lone loss this week game in Friday’s game against the Wildcats, 3-1.

It wasn’t a dominant, series sweep but it was enough to put Ole Miss back into the major college baseball top 25 rankings.

D1Baseball.com ranked the Rebels at No. 18 in its latest top 25 released Monday morning. Baseball America has had the Rebels in its top 25 all season and moved them up two spots to No. 17.

Here’s what Baseball America said about Ole Miss and its placement in the top 25 rankings.

“It was a prove-it week for Ole Miss after losing its second series of the season to No. 2 Texas, and the Rebels responded by taking two of three from then-No. 20 Kentucky to cap a 3-1 week. They improved to 3-5 against ranked teams on the year,” Baseball America’s Jacob Rudner explained. “Senior slugger Tristan Bissetta stayed red-hot, going 5-for-13 with all five hits leaving the yard to push his season total to a career-high 14. That mark already surpasses his combined total from his first three seasons (10).”

🚨 NEW NCAA TOP 25 🚨 UCLA's run at No. 1 continues and three new teams join the rankings. Full breakdown: https://t.co/4zBKndZXk2 pic.twitter.com/9fIjEfXHHx — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) March 23, 2026

If last week was a “prove it” week then this week is a chance to skyrocket up the rankings.

The Rebels (19-6, 3-3) will travel to Memphis for a midweek game Tuesday before hosting their biggest rivals, No. 6 Mississippi State. Win that series and Ole Miss will go flying up all of the rankings.

D1Baseball Top 25

UCLA, 21-2 Texas, 20-3 Georgia Tech, 19-5 Arkansas, 18-7 Auburn, 19-4 Mississippi State, 20-4 Georgia, 20-5 Oklahoma, 19-5 Virginia, 20-5 Florida State, 19-4 Southern Miss, 19-5 Southern California, 24-1 North Carolina, 20-4 NC State, 18-6 Coastal Carolina, 16-7 Oregon State, 17-5 West Virginia, 16-4 Ole Miss, 19-6 Kentucky, 19-4 Oregon, 19-4 Tennessee, 17-7 Arizona State, 17-6 Notre Dame, 14-6 Nebraska, 18-6 Texas A&M, 18-5

Dropped out: Florida, Clemson, Wake Forest, Louisiana

Baseball America Top 25