A Grand Slam, Four Homers and a Much Different Day for Ole Miss

If Friday felt like Ole Miss getting punched in the mouth early, Saturday was the complete opposite.

The Rebels walked into Baum‑Walker Stadium, watched Arkansas hand them an opening in the first inning, and wasted no time turning it into a seven‑run cushion.

By the time the Razorbacks realized what was happening, Cade Townsend had already settled in and the wind had already started doing Ole Miss a few favors.

Townsend didn’t need much help, but he got plenty anyway. The right‑hander looked every bit like the MLB Draft prospect he’s projected to be, giving up two runs on four hits in 5.2 innings. He walked one, struck out five and kept Arkansas from building any kind of rhythm.

Townsend continues to carve pic.twitter.com/hVrDUQkwMj — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) May 2, 2026

When he finally handed the ball to Hudson Calhoun, the Rebels were already in full control.

The first inning set the tone. Dom Decker reached on an infield single, Tristan Bissetta walked, and Will Furniss loaded the bases with a grounder that left Arkansas with no play. Hayden Federico knocked in the first run, and then Collin Reuter lifted a ball into the jet stream in left.

On a normal day it might have been a routine flyout. On this day it was a grand slam.

Austin Fawley kept it going with leadoff home runs in the fourth and sixth, giving him five homers in his last five games. Furniss added a two‑run shot of his own after Arkansas finally got on the board with a Micah Niu homer. By then the Rebels were up 9-2 and cruising.

Arkansas tried to claw back with solo shots from Kuhio Aloy and Camden Kozeal, but Calhoun and Walker Hooks handled the final innings without much stress. Hooks closed the last 1.2 innings, allowing only a single hit. Federico and Reuter tacked on two more runs in the ninth to finish off an 11-4 win and a 16‑hit afternoon.

It was everything Friday wasn’t.

Ole Miss hit for power, pitched with confidence and never let Arkansas breathe.

The wind helped, sure, and they did strikeout 14 times, but the Rebels still had to put balls in the air with authority, and they did it all day.

Now the whole weekend comes down to Sunday.

Ole Miss sends Taylor Rabe to the mound with a chance to take a road series from a ranked Arkansas team.

After the way the first two games swung in opposite directions, the finale suddenly feels like one of the more important games of the season.