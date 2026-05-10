Rabe Silenced the Aggies When Ole Miss Needed It Most

OXFORD, Miss. — When Texas A&M’s offense erupted for five runs in the fourth inning Saturday evening at Swayze Field and erased what had been a comfortable Ole Miss lead, it wasn’t hard to imagine the worst.

The Rebs had already absorbed a 13-run loss earlier that same afternoon.

The crowd packed into Oxford for both baseball and graduation weekend had every reason to brace for another gut punch.

That’s when Taylor Rabe took over. According to Mike Bianco, that’s when the game was genuinely decided.

“That was really the difference,” Bianco said after No. 20 Ole Miss held on for a 6-5 victory over No. 9 Texas A&M to claim the series. “Everybody will look at the balls off the wall and all that, but really where the game flipped was after giving up the five, Rabe comes back in and goes one-two-three, one-two-three the next two innings. That was really the story of the game.”

Two innings. Six batters. All three outs each time.

Rabe didn’t just stop the bleeding. He bought Bianco and the Rebels exactly the breathing room they needed to hand the ball to their trusted late-game arms.

For an Ole Miss team that has been almost bi-polar in SEC series at times this year that was a game they probably needed.

The fans certainly did.

Bianco’s Bullpen Math Paid Off

The decision to stick with Rabe wasn’t accidental.

Bianco acknowledged that the coaching staff had arms warming just in case but held off for a calculated reason.

“We had Robertson warming over there, but we really didn’t want to go to the bullpen that early,” he said. “We just felt like we didn’t have enough juice in the bullpen to throw five or six innings.

“The plan was hopefully Calhoun doesn’t come in, Hooks doesn’t come in unless we’re ahead and they don’t come in earlier than the seventh. So we were just trying to hang on to get to those guys.”

Rabe made that plan work and Bianco didn’t mince words about what it meant.

“To his credit, what he did was huge,” he said.

The fifth inning of a rubber game in an SEC series against a top-10 opponent isn’t the moment most pitchers circle on the calendar.

It doesn’t come with a walk-off moment or a celebration clip. But Bianco understood exactly what it was worth — and he made sure to say so.

The SEC Doesn’t Forgive Lapses

Before Rabe steadied things, the Aggies reminded everyone watching why they entered the weekend ranked ninth in the country.

Texas A&M had been held in check for much of the game before their offense woke up in the fourth, with Bianco crediting his opponent’s at-bat quality for the swing in momentum.

“In the fourth there, they showed you how good they are,” Bianco said. “They can make an adjustment like that. They got eight of the first 10, I think. Really good at-bats by Sorrell. Then a couple good pitches found holes.”

That’s the SEC. Leads evaporate. Plans change. It’s why Bianco didn’t spend Saturday night talking about bracketology or hosting seeds.

“This league is so, so hard,” he said. “It comes down to pitches, it comes down to plays, comes down to at-bats. To get beat up in the first game and then come back the next day and play the way they did — credit those guys.”

“Those guys” includes a roster that had to shake off a lopsided loss in Game 2 of the doubleheader and then play a winner-take-all rubber game just hours later. That’s a mental task as much as a physical one.

A Freshman Bounces Back

One of those guys Bianco singled out was freshman infielder Owen Paino, who struggled earlier in the weekend before contributing during the series finale.

“I’m proud of him,” Bianco said. “We’ve stuck with him for weeks because he’s really good, man. Offensively, he’s really good. He’s a good baserunner. He’s a really good baseball player.”

That kind of faith from a coach in a freshman during a high-stakes SEC series says something. Paino’s response validated it.

What This Win Actually Means

Entering the weekend, Ole Miss had slipped off the hosting line for the NCAA Tournament according to projections from both D1Baseball and Baseball America.

Taking two of three from a Texas A&M squad those same outlets had projected as a Top 10 national seed gives the Rebels a legitimate case to re-enter that conversation.

Bianco, characteristically, wasn’t going to say that himself. Asked about postseason positioning, he kept it simple.

“They’re all big,” he said of the late-season slate. “There’s enough people that write about those things. It’s not really for me to judge. Our job is to run to the finish line and win as many as you can while you still can.”

That’s the program culture in a sentence. Don’t project. Don’t assume. Compete.

And that’s exactly what his team did Saturday with Rabe leading the way in the moment that mattered most.

“We’ve talked about maturity and leadership a lot this season,” Bianco said. “To be able to get beat up and then come back and play your way through it — that says a lot about those guys.”

The Rebels head to Tuscaloosa next for their final regular-season series against Alabama, with UT Martin coming to Oxford on Tuesday first.

The finish line Bianco mentioned is close. Saturday showed this team knows how to run toward it.