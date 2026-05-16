Ole Miss outfielder Hayden Federico takes batting practice before a SEC game against Alabama. | Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss outfielder Hayden Federico takes batting practice before a SEC game against Alabama. | Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss Draws Missouri In SEC Tournament Opening Game

BY Taylor Hodges

The Ole Miss baseball schedule instantly became one of the hardest schedules in the nation when it was released.

A big reason for that was the lack of the two teams expected to finish at the bottom of the SEC standings: Missouri and South Carolina.

That problem gets remedied in the 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament.

Ole Miss is the No. 9-seed in the single-elimination tournament and will face No. 16 seed Missouri in the opening game Tuesday morning.

The Tigers managed to improve their record after going winless in SEC games a year ago. They won six SEC games this season, including series wins against Vanderbilt and Kentucky.

The Rebels will look to try and make a run in Hoover, Ala. to, hopefully, improve its NCAA Tournament resume and move back to contending to host a NCAA Regional. Ole Miss just spent the few days in Alabama and it’ll hope its return trip next week goes better.

Alabama won a pair of games against the Rebels, including a 6-2 dominant win in the regular season finale Saturday.

SEC Tournament Schedule

Tuesday – First Round

  • Game 1: No. 16 Missouri vs. No. 9 Ole Miss | 9:30 a.m.
  • Game 2: No. 13 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt | 1 p.m.
  • Game 3: No. 15 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Tennessee | 4:30 p.m.
  • Game 4: No. 14 LSU vs. No. 11 Oklahoma | 8 p.m.

Wednesday – Second Round

  • Game 5: Winner G1 vs. No. 8 Mississippi State | 9:30 a.m.
  • Game 6: Winner G2 vs. No. 5 Florida | 1 p.m.
  • Game 7: Winner G3 vs. No. 7 Arkansas | 4:30 p.m.
  • Game 8: Winner G4 vs. No. 6 Auburn | 8 p.m.

Thursday – Quarterfinals

  • Game 9: Winner G5 vs. No. 1 Georgia | 3 p.m.
  • Game 10: Winner G6 vs. No. 4 Alabama | 7 p.m.

Friday – Quarterfinals

  • Game 11: Winner G7 vs. No. 2 Texas | 3 p.m.
  • Game 12: Winner G8 vs. No. 3 Texas A&M | 7 p.m.

Saturday – Semifinals

  • Game 13: Winner G10 vs. Winner G9 | Noon
  • Game 14: Winner G12 vs. Winner G11 | 4 p.m.

Sunday – Finals

  • Game 15: Winner G14 vs. Winner G13 | 1 p.m.

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