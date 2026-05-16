Ole Miss Draws Missouri In SEC Tournament Opening Game

The Ole Miss baseball schedule instantly became one of the hardest schedules in the nation when it was released.

A big reason for that was the lack of the two teams expected to finish at the bottom of the SEC standings: Missouri and South Carolina.

That problem gets remedied in the 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament.

Ole Miss is the No. 9-seed in the single-elimination tournament and will face No. 16 seed Missouri in the opening game Tuesday morning.

The Tigers managed to improve their record after going winless in SEC games a year ago. They won six SEC games this season, including series wins against Vanderbilt and Kentucky.

The Rebels will look to try and make a run in Hoover, Ala. to, hopefully, improve its NCAA Tournament resume and move back to contending to host a NCAA Regional. Ole Miss just spent the few days in Alabama and it’ll hope its return trip next week goes better.

Alabama won a pair of games against the Rebels, including a 6-2 dominant win in the regular season finale Saturday.

The official 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket: 🔗 https://t.co/N7VfO29Px5 pic.twitter.com/S6grtDtCIf — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 16, 2026

SEC Tournament Schedule

Tuesday – First Round

Game 1: No. 16 Missouri vs. No. 9 Ole Miss | 9:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 13 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt | 1 p.m.

Game 3: No. 15 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Tennessee | 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 14 LSU vs. No. 11 Oklahoma | 8 p.m.

Wednesday – Second Round

Game 5: Winner G1 vs. No. 8 Mississippi State | 9:30 a.m.

Game 6: Winner G2 vs. No. 5 Florida | 1 p.m.

Game 7: Winner G3 vs. No. 7 Arkansas | 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner G4 vs. No. 6 Auburn | 8 p.m.

Thursday – Quarterfinals

Game 9: Winner G5 vs. No. 1 Georgia | 3 p.m.

Game 10: Winner G6 vs. No. 4 Alabama | 7 p.m.

Friday – Quarterfinals

Game 11: Winner G7 vs. No. 2 Texas | 3 p.m.

Game 12: Winner G8 vs. No. 3 Texas A&M | 7 p.m.

Saturday – Semifinals

Game 13: Winner G10 vs. Winner G9 | Noon

Game 14: Winner G12 vs. Winner G11 | 4 p.m.

Sunday – Finals