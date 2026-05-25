Where Experts Project Ole Miss Baseball to Play in NCAA Tournament

It’s Selection Monday, a day long awaited by college baseball programs and fans across the country because now the games have some real stakes to them.

The 2026 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament selection show will announced the field of 64 starting at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

We already know who will and won’t be hosting NCAA Regionals. Those host sites were announced Sunday night and, unsurprisingly, Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss. wasn’t one of them.

But everyone knew that already and the news just confirms it. We also know that Ole Miss will be a No. 2 seed at a NCAA Regional hosted by someone in the No. 13-16 overall seedings.

When the Rebels do get on the field at their NCAA Regional, it’ll have been 10 days since they last played a game.

“I think we’ll be ready,” Ole Miss center fielder Hayden Federico said after Ole Miss’ loss to Missouri in a SEC Tournament first round game. “Guys have been through the fire before, and they want to be out there. They want to win. We’ve had multiple guys who have played in Omaha, I’m pretty sure with Dom (Decker) and Hunter (Elliott), so they know what it takes. Everybody wants to win, and we want to play as long as we can. We don’t want to leave these seniors going out sad.”

In that same press conference, coach Mike Bianco explained what Ole Miss would be doing during its downtime.

“There’s certainly practice involved, but also sitting down with Coach (Joel) Mangrum and trying to figure out what we need to do with the guys who didn’t throw. What’s the best plan of attack? I’m sure some of that will be rest,” Bianco said. “Some of that is live BPs. Some of that is practice. Some of that is healing. There are a lot of different things going on, but it will get quick. It’s not 10 days necessarily. It’s get through this weekend, and then all of a sudden you find out Monday morning where you’re going.”

In lieu of rounding up the latest top 25 rankings, let’s see where Ole Miss is headed in some various media outlets and reporters.

Prediction: Morgantown Regional

Overall seed: 18

Host: No. 14 West Virginia

Other schools: VCU (3), Rider (4)

Prediction: Lincoln Regional

Overall Seed: 20

Host. No. 13 Nebraska

Other schools: Little Rock (3), Illinois-Chicago (4)

Prediction: Lincoln Regional

Overall Seed: 20

Host. No. 14 Nebraska

Other schools: Northeastern (3), Illinois-Chicago (4)

Prediction: Lincoln Regional

Overall Seed: 18

Host: No. 14 Nebraska

Other schools: USC Upstate (3), Lamar (4)

Prediction: Morgantown Regional