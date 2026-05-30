Jacob Gonzalez Gets His MLB Shot With Chicago White Sox

It didn’t take long for Jacob Gonzalez to make the minor leagues too small for him.

The Chicago White Sox announced Saturday that they’re calling up Gonzalez, a former Ole Miss standout and 2023 first-round pick, to join the team in Chicago for their game against the Detroit Tigers.

It’s a moment that’s been a long time coming for the California native who helped the Rebels win a national championship in 2022.

When he steps on the field in Chicago, Gonzalez will become the 58th player in Ole Miss program history to reach the major leagues.

He’s also the first Rebel to make his MLB debut in 2026. It adds another line to an already impressive legacy in Oxford.

A May to Remember

The numbers Gonzalez has put up this month make a strong case for why the White Sox moved quickly.

During May alone, he’s hitting .344 with 11 home runs, 36 RBI and 21 runs scored. Over his last three games, he’s gone deep four times and is seven for his last eight at-bats.

That’s probably a little more than a hot streak.

Across 52 games with the Charlotte Knights in 2026, Gonzalez is slashing .317 with 19 home runs, 62 RBI and an OPS of 1.087.

He already set career highs in each of those categories and was closing in on additional personal bests in runs scored and total bases before getting the call.

What He Did in Oxford

Gonzalez spent three seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels and left his mark all over the program’s record books. In 186 career games, he hit .319 with 40 home runs, 158 RBI and 186 runs scored.

Those numbers put him in the top 10 in Ole Miss history in home runs, total bases, runs scored, RBI and walks.

His 73 runs scored during the 2021 season rank second in program history for a single season. That was the same year the Rebs leaned on him as a freshman, and he delivered in a big way.

Gonzalez was named the D1Baseball Freshman of the Year in 2021, along with earning Second Team All-American and First Team Freshman All-American honors.

He led all college freshmen in the country in both hits and runs scored that season. Gonzalez also earned All-SEC and ABCA All-South Region recognition in each of his three seasons of 2021, 2022 and 2023.

His credentials off the campus diamond are just as strong. Gonzalez suited up for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team in both 2021 and 2022, representing his country while still competing for the Rebels.

A Draft Pick With Pedigree

The White Sox selected Gonzalez with the 15th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, making him the eighth first-round pick in Ole Miss history.

That’s a short list of elite players, and Gonzalez has worked his way through the minors with the kind of consistency that suggested it was only a matter of time before Chicago came calling.

Now that time has arrived.

The Rebs can claim another one of their own in the big leagues and if his 2026 minor league numbers are any preview, the White Sox may have found something special.