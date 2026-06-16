Sorsby’s wild ride lands him in NFL supplemental draft territory

Brendan Sorsby spent the better part of January getting chased by some of the biggest names in college football.

That includes Ole Miss, too. How serious is still a question.

LSU wanted him. Texas Tech wanted him. Indiana wanted him back. Miami wanted him too. He picked the Red Raiders and a reported $5 million payday after ESPN tagged him as the top quarterback in the transfer portal.

Five months later he’s not suiting up for anybody in college ball and keeping the money.

Sorsby now plans to enter the NFL’s supplemental draft instead of playing out his final year of eligibility at Texas Tech.

It’s a turn for a guy who weeks ago looked like he’d cleared his last hurdle before such an uproar this may have been the last straw everybody could deal with going forward.

The whole mess traces back to gambling. Yeah, it’s legal these days but betting on the sport you play or coach while on a time has never been okay.

Sorsby checked himself into rehab for a gambling addiction and admitted he’d placed bets totaling around $90,000 on pro and college sports over four years, including dozens of wagers tied to his own Indiana team back in 2022.

The NCAA ruled him ineligible and turned down his reinstatement request in May.

Then things got weird. A Texas judge handed Sorsby a temporary injunction on June 8 that appeared to clear him to play for Texas Tech this fall. Other schools weren’t having it.

Coaches and athletic directors around the Big 12 talked about boycotting Tech games altogether, and programs like Georgia and Nebraska barred their teams from scheduling the Red Raiders going forward.

The backlash kept building

The Big 12 filed a federal lawsuit against Texas Tech seeking the ability to punish Sorsby under its own bylaws, and the NCAA asked a Lubbock County court to rule on its appeal before the season starts.

Sorsby had a June 22 deadline to declare for the supplemental draft, and rather than risk losing that window while the legal fight dragged on, he made his move now.

Texas Tech’s board chairman Cody Campbell didn’t sugarcoat why this happened.

“This decision was made with Brendan and his family and is purely an output of practical analysis of the situation,” Campbell said in a statement carried by CBS Sports. “Brendan and Texas Tech stand on very solid and legitimate legal ground, but he faces a June 22nd deadline to be eligible to enter the NFL’s supplemental draft, and there is no practical way to resolve all the various pending legal disputes and ensure his eligibility prior to this date.”

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark added his own statement, saying the league looks forward to moving ahead “as 16 strong.” H wished Sorsby well in his next chapter.

What the supplemental draft actually means

Most football fans have never paid attention to the supplemental draft because there’s rarely a reason to. Nobody’s been picked in one since 2019, when Arizona grabbed a safety in the fifth round.

The league hasn’t even held one since 2023. Sorsby’s case could change that.

Here’s the basic idea. Teams get bidding priority through a weighted lottery split into three groups based on last year’s record.

Once that order is set, teams submit blind bids by round. Whoever wins a player in the supplemental draft gives up their own pick in that same round next year.

It’s a tradeoff most teams have decided isn’t worth it for a long time, but Sorsby’s talent level could be enough to break that streak.

Why Texas Tech feels okay about letting him walk

Texas Tech isn’t acting like a program in crisis. The school confirmed it won’t try to claw back any of the NIL money already paid to Sorsby, a detail Campbell’s statement made clear.

The Red Raiders also still believe they can defend their Big 12 title with Will Hammond stepping in at quarterback. Hammond is still working his way back from a torn ACL.

This is the part where Ole Miss can exhale a little.

The Rebels were among the programs connected to big-name transfer quarterbacks during this same chaotic portal cycle. A saga this messy was never going to be worth the headache for any school chasing a one-year rental.

Whether the Rebs were ever seriously in on Sorsby or just keeping tabs like half the league, watching from a distance turned out to be the smart play.

Texas Tech’s three months of legal filings, conference infighting and national scrutiny is the kind of distraction Ole Miss can live without.

Sorsby’s case also reopened an old NFL question.

Quarterback Hunter Dekkers and receiver Kayshon Boutte both ran into gambling violations in college and still got chances to play professionally afterward. The NFL declined to discipline Boutte at all.

That history gives Sorsby some reason for optimism even as his path stays uncertain.

For now, the league still has to approve his application before any supplemental draft actually happens.

Until that’s settled, Sorsby’s NFL future, and the question of which team is willing to spend a real draft pick on him, stays up in the air.