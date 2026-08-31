Everything Jeff Brohm said about Ole Miss ahead of season opener

College football has officially arrived and with it comes Monday morning press conferences.

Almost every head coach will stand in front of a microphone and talk about their team’s preparation, what their expecting from that week’s opponent and many more topics. Ole Miss coach Pete Golding is scheduled to hold his Monday press conference at 12:15 p.m. and it can be streamed on ESPN+.

His counterpart this week, Louisville’s Jeff Brohm, had his Monday press conference earlier in the day. Unsurprisingly, Ole Miss came up multiple times during the nearly 20-minute long press conference.

🎥: Head Coach Jeff Brohm press conference, Presented by @NeilHuffman 08-31-26 https://t.co/ODRqv0U4YS — Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) August 31, 2026

Here’s everything Brohm said about Ole Miss.

Jeff Brohm, Louisville Head Coach

On opening the season against Ole Miss…

We’re excited to get the season started. I think we’ve had great preparation to this point. We’ve put in a lot of hard work, and I know all the teams have. It’s going to be a great opportunity for us to go down to a great venue, play a tremendous opponent on national television and showcase what we’re all about.

Ole Miss is a proven team. They played outstanding last year. They have a Heisman-contending quarterback back and a Heisman-contending running back back, and they’re both really good. They’ve proven that against good competition. This is a battle-tested team that played extremely well last year, and I know they’re ready to get things going as well.

We’ll have our hands full, but that’s why you play the game. We’re looking forward to Sunday night, and hopefully we have a good week of practice.

On preparing for Ole Miss’ offense under John David Baker…

We’ve studied it a lot, both what Ole Miss has done and what the coordinator did at East Carolina.

I would think they would lean toward what they’ve done in the past, what Trinidad has been good at and what has made the offense successful. I’m sure that will be a big focus of what they do, along with a couple of new wrinkles.

But when the ball is in the quarterback’s hands and the running back’s hands every play, you have to contain them, tackle them and limit the big plays. You can’t allow the quarterback to get out, scramble, buy time and make plays. If he does that, that’s when he becomes deadly.

We have to be sound in what we’re doing and sound in our rush lanes. We can’t let him extend plays as much as he can because he’s that talented and that difficult to tackle. That will be the challenge for us — making him play within the pocket, challenging enough routes, applying enough pressure and trying not to allow him to escape, create and buy time to make big plays.

On how Trinidad Chambliss developed from a lower-level prospect into a star quarterback…

What’s important in college football now is understanding that there are a lot of great football players out there. Some levels of football that you might think are lower actually have really good players. When those guys are on the field playing and producing, you’d be surprised how many of them can continue to do that at a higher level.

That’s what this young man has proven. He did a great job where he was before, got his opportunity and was ready to go. He’s really dynamic. He can throw the football accurately, move around and make plays. He has an uncanny ability to have poise in the pocket, which you normally don’t see as much. But he has played a lot, and I think that experience matters.

When we recruit, and I’m sure other teams do this as well, if guys have played and been productive in college, no matter what level it is, we’re going to take a look. We’ll possibly give those guys an opportunity to come here and show what they can do. From our past experience, those guys normally have success stepping up to another level. He definitely proved he could have success right away.

He’s a talented young man who worked his way up from the bottom. You look at Cam Ward, and he did the same thing. There are a lot of guys out there who might not take the easy path, but they work their way up. Normally, when you do that, you’re much more prepared and ready to showcase your talents and strengths. He has done a great job. My hat is off to him, and he’ll be a force for us to reckon with.