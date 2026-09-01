OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss men’s tennis will compete in nine events across eight cities this fall as the Rebels begin building toward the 2027 spring season.

The schedule opens Sept. 11 at the Milwaukee Classic and runs through late November, with Ole Miss set to compete in a mix of collegiate and professional-level tournaments.

The Rebels enter the fall with several players featured in the ITA preseason rankings.

Niccolo Baroni is the highest-ranked Ole Miss singles player at No. 52 nationally, while Igor Kudriashov begins the season at No. 91. Kudriashov also earned the No. 10 spot in the ITA newcomer rankings.

Ole Miss also has two doubles teams in the national rankings. Moritz Kudernatsch and Pietro Pampanin are ranked No. 22, while Kudriashov and Kai Milburn are No. 59.

The Rebels return experienced players Stefano D’Agostino and Vlado Jankanj.

Jankanj posted a 20-8 singles record last season, including a 17-5 mark in dual matches. He also went 3-2 in doubles competition and was unbeaten in two dual doubles matches.

D’Agostino finished the 2025-26 season with a 14-6 singles record and 13 dual-match victories. He also recorded an 11-14 overall doubles mark.

“We are really excited to get underway this fall with a really high-level schedule of tournaments,” Ole Miss coach Jacoby said. “A bunch of guys had strong summers, and they’ve earned the opportunity to play in the best college events this fall as well as professional ITF events too. Time to get to work now, and I hope everyone follows along this fall season. Hotty Toddy!”

After opening in Milwaukee, Ole Miss will travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the ITA All-American Championships from Sept. 19-27.

The Rebels will then compete in the ITF Fayetteville tournament in Arkansas from Sept. 28-Oct. 4, with the Black and Gold Invitational in Nashville also scheduled for Oct. 2-4.

Ole Miss will head to Auburn, Alabama, for the ITA Regionals from Oct. 9-13 before returning to action at the Rome, Georgia, Invitational from Oct. 23-25.

The Rebels will compete in another professional event at the ITF Norman tournament in Oklahoma from Oct. 26-Nov. 1.

The fall concludes with the ITA Sectionals in Gainesville, Florida, from Nov. 5-8, followed by the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships in Athens, Georgia, from Nov. 17-22.

2026 Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Fall Schedule

Milwaukee Classic, Sept. 11-13, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

ITA All-American Championships, Sept. 19-27, Tulsa, Oklahoma

ITF Fayetteville, Sept. 28-Oct. 4, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Black and Gold Invitational, Oct. 2-4, Nashville, Tennessee

ITA Regionals, Oct. 9-13, Auburn, Alabama

Rome Invitational, Oct. 23-25, Rome, Georgia

ITF Norman, Oct. 26-Nov. 1, Norman, Oklahoma

ITA Sectionals, Nov. 5-8, Gainesville, Florida

NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships, Nov. 17-22, Athens, Georgia

Information in this article was supplied by Ole Miss Athletics.