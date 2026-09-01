Ferguson: Using Your Head for More Than a Hat Rack

Bonehead. Knucklehead. Dimwit.

At some point in life, those appellations have all been assigned to me. I suspect they were all true when they were given. Worse still, I’m pretty sure they could still apply more often than I might want to admit.

My dad came to watch me play soccer in high school. Over the years, I tried football, baseball, and soccer. I was awful at all three, though least awful at soccer. But in this game, I used my head—yes, a header—to keep the ball in bounds. After the game, my dad made a legendary remark: “See, you can use your head for something more than a hat rack.”

Unfortunately, my teenage years were known for being a bonehead, a knucklehead, and a dimwit. I did dumb things. I didn’t count the cost beforehand. I didn’t think things through. My frontal lobe was far from fully developed.

How I wish those boneheaded days had ended as my teenage years drew to a close. But alas, I was often stubborn, obstinate, and headstrong. I thank the US Navy for helping curb those impulses.

Still, I found plenty of other opportunities as life progressed to be a bonehead. I made knuckleheaded decisions when money was concerned. I bought vehicles I shouldn’t have. I used credit cards without constraint. I was a complete dimwit with finances.

But guess what? I could be just as boneheaded in my relationships. I once went to a florist and asked to buy “doghouse flowers.” The poor lady at the counter was flummoxed by my request. I finally explained: doghouse flowers were what you used to get out of the proverbial doghouse. Remember my struggles with finances? All the doghouse flowers I bought over the years didn’t help my bottom line!

Goodness, I don’t even want to consider all the dim-witted mistakes I have made as a parent, a minister, or a friend. But by far, the biggest, most common boneheaded, knuckle-headed, dim-witted mistake I ever made was putting myself before others. That is the exact opposite of what Jesus taught and did.

I’m certain I’m not alone in my failures. All one must do is check the headlines, watch the news, or scroll through social media to see how self-centered humanity can be.

Some two thousand years ago, the Apostle Paul wrote, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility consider others as more important than yourselves. Everyone should look not to his own interests, but rather to the interests of others.” (Philippians 2:3-4 CSB)

Imagine with me how different this world could be if we each applied those principles in our relationships with others. As it turns out, being a boneheaded, knuckleheaded, dimwit doesn’t have to be a fatal condition!

Here’s to a more selfless society, starting with me!

Les Ferguson, Jr. is a minister and faith-based author. He can be reached at lfergusonjr@gmail.com