Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy makes Kirk Herbstreit’s Herbie Awards list

College football’s preseason hype machine is almost out of gas, but it had one last thing to spit out before Ole Miss kicks off its season.

On Friday night, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit rolled out his annual Herbie Awards and named his top five offensive playmakers in college football. Not quarterbacks. Not system guys. Pure playmakers.

And Kewan Lacy made the cut.

There’s no trophy for this. No plaque. No graphic that gets hung in the facility. But when one of the most popular analysts in the sport says you’re one of the five best non‑QB playmakers in America, it says something about the player you already are and the player you still might become.

Herbstreit’s list was loaded with blue‑chip receivers from Texas, Ohio State, Oregon and Miami. Lacy stood out as the lone running back, which fits the way he plays. He transferred from Missouri last year and immediately became the engine of Ole Miss’ up‑tempo offense, piling up 1,567 rushing yards and a Power Four‑leading 24 touchdowns. He was the steady piece in an offense that moved fast, scored fast and leaned on him when games tightened.

Herbstreit didn’t overthink it. He pointed to the balance Ole Miss brings with Trinidad Chambliss at quarterback and Lacy beside him. He said the offense works because it isn’t just about Chambliss. It’s about the guy who keeps the chains moving and forces defenses to pick their poison.

“What makes this offense go is that they’re balanced,” Herbstreit said. “I’m anxious to see how that offense looks without Charlie Weis Jr., but Kewan Lacy will be a big part of that.”

That’s the compliment behind the compliment. Herbstreit isn’t just saying Lacy is good. He’s saying Lacy is the piece that keeps Ole Miss from becoming predictable. He’s saying Lacy is the difference between a fun offense and a dangerous one.

But here’s the part that matters now.

The preseason is almost over. Gameday is less than 24 hours away. Awards, lists, rankings and recognition don’t mean much once the ball is kicked. Lacy has the chance to be a special player, but the next three months will decide whether people are still talking about him the way they are now.

Ole Miss needs him to be the same player who carried them through big moments last fall. Lacy needs to be the guy defenses circle on the scouting report and still can’t slow down. And if he is, this offense will look the way Herbstreit expects it to look.

Being named a top five playmaker is nice.

Being one at the end of the season is even better.