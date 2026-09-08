No. 9 Ole Miss holds steady in updated AP Top 25

No. 9 Ole Miss is still ranked inside the top 10 of the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

The updated poll came out Tuesday morning thanks to games Sunday and Monday night, one of which included the Rebels surviving the weekend’s most exciting game against No. 24 Louisville, 41-38. For what it’s worth, the Cardinals didn’t move in the rankings either.

But there was a shakeup around Ole Miss’ spot in the rankings that just adds another storyline to the most dramatic game of the season.

LSU, fresh off a 51-10 demolishing of Clemson, moved up three spots to No. 8 in the poll. Texas A&M fell two spots to No. 10 and Oklahoma was pushed out of the top 10 entirely to No. 11.

So, in addition to September 19 being the return of you-know-who to Oxford, College Gameday bringing its circus to the Grove and the first SEC game of the season for both teams, LSU and Ole Miss will be a clash of top 10 opponents.

Yes, Ole Miss has Charlotte this weekend and LSU has Louisiana Tech. Yes, the old adage anything could happen remains true. But both should win Saturday and cement the most anticipated game of 2026 as a top 10 matchup.

The full poll is below and there aren’t many surprises. Michigan falling all the way out of the top 25 is the most noteworthy aspect of it. But considering what happened in Ann Arbor, its kind of deserving.

Actually, it’s totally deserved after the fans stormed the field at the Big House for a win against Western Michigan.

Seriously, who storms the field for beating Western Michigan?

AP Top 25 College Football Poll

Ohio State, 1-0 Georgia, 1-0 Notre Dame, 1-0 Texas, 1-0 Indiana, 1-0 Oregon, 1-0 Miami (Fla.), 1-0 LSU, 1-0 Ole Miss, 1-0 Texas A&M, 1-0 Oklahoma, 1-0 Alabama, 1-0 Texas Tech, 1-0 USC, 1-0 BYU, 1-0 Penn State, 1-0 SMU, 1-0 Tennessee, 1-0 Washington, 1-0 Utah, 1-0 Iowa, 1-0 Houston, 1-0 Missouri, 1-0 Louisville, 0-1 Virginia, 1-0

Others receiving votes: Boise State 86, Florida 83, Michigan 69, Arizona 33, Memphis 23, South Carolina 19, Western Michigan 12, Pittsburgh 11, Navy 10, UCLA 7, Virginia Tech 6, Illinois 6, James Madison 4, Minnesota 4, Colorado 3, Auburn 2, Arizona State 2, Vanderbilt 2.