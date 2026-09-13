Ole Miss participation report: Who played and who didn’t against Charlotte

Whenever teams face an opponent that’s clearly at a talent disadvantage, the better team almost always ends up giving playing time to its backups and reserves.
That was the case for the Rebels on Saturday night against Charlotte. A total of 77 players saw time on the field for Ole Miss in the 41-9 win. However, it may be the names who didn’t play that’ll draw more interest.
Last week’s starting right tackle Tommy Kinsler IV didn’t play against Charlotte after leaving last week’s season-opener early. Neither did defensive backs Antonio Kite or Sharif Denson. The last two are especially noteworthy considering the coverage issues still plaguing Ole Miss.
“Those were two starters throughout fall camp, but I’m not going to sit here and use that as an excuse because it can’t be,” coach Pete Golding said after Saturday night’s game. “You have to know where to line up, know who to look at, know your primary key and secondary key, and do your job consistently. It’s definitely not a scapegoat. Does it make a difference? Yeah. Does it create a few more moving parts in the back end? Yeah. Some guys are moving to different spots, and maybe we can’t put these two beside each other and have to put somebody else between them. There’s a lot going on with it, but with this game plan being very, very simple, I was hoping to see a bigger improvement.”
Golding didn’t definitively say if either Kite or Denson would be available next week, either.
“I think Sharif for sure will play this week. We were hopeful he could play at least some in this game, and then a decision was made Wednesday to make sure we had him for next Tuesday,” Golding said. “We went ahead and had an injection Wednesday to make sure he would be ready to go for next week. Kite’s situation is hopeful for this week. I don’t think we’ll know until toward the end of the week.”
Here’s the full participation chart breakdown for the Rebels against Charlotte.
Ole Miss starters
Offense
WR 1 Deuce Alexander
RB 5 Kewan Lacy
QB 6 Trinidad Chambliss
WR 7 Traylon Ray
TE 9 Luke Hasz
WR 11 Horatio Fields
OL 51 Delano Townsend
OL 55 Terez Davis
OL 62 Brycen Sanders
OL 65 Connor Howes
OL 75 Patrick Kutas
Defense
CB 0 Jalyn Crawford
CB 2 Jaylon Braxton
DE 3 Blake Purchase
DE 5 Kam Franklin
S 6 Joenel Aguero
LB 11 Keaton Thomas
LB 12 Luke Ferrelli
S 14 Edwin Joseph
S 29 Nick Cull
DT 52 Will Echoles
DT 96 Jamarious Brown
Ole Miss substitutes
0 Johntay Cook II
1 Jordan Renaud
2 Deuce Knight
3 Caleb Cunningham
4 Suntarine Perkins
9 Jehiem Oatis
13 Cedrick Beavers
15 Darrell Gill Jr.
15 Landon Barnes
16 Dorian Barney
17 Lucas Carneiro
17 Jonathan Maldonado
19 MJ Preston
20 Anthony Robinson III
21 Tavoy Feagin
22 Raymond Collins
23 Jarcoby Hopson
24 Andy Jaffe
25 Makhi Frazier
25 Maison Dunn
26 JT Lindsey
26 Ant Davis Jr.
28 Joshua Dye
28 Dante Core
30 JaMichael Garrett
31 Ladarian Clardy
33 Oscar Bird
34 Iverson McCoy
39 Gerald Lacy Jr.
41 Peter McStravick
45 Talib Graham
48 Mark Trigg Jr.
49 Tah’j Butler
50 Troy Everett
52 Cooper Johnson
56 Hayden Parker
57 Carius Curne
67 Kane Mankins
69 Joe Koury
71 Emanuel Faulkner
76 John Wayne Oliver
77 Enoch Wangoy
80 Hayden Bradley
81 Samari Reed
82 Michael Smith
84 Dillon Alfred
86 Brady Prieskorn
88 Michai Boireau
88 Jase Mathews
89 Dylan Davis
90 Jayden Curtis
91 Jamarion Owens
95 Andrew Maddox
97 Kamron Beavers
99 Carmelow Reed
Did not play
4 Caleb Odom
7 Sharif Denson
8 Antonio Kite
8 AJ Maddox
12 Izaiah Hartrup
13 Jack Patterson
14 Walker Howard
16 George Hamsley
19 Reese Wise
22 Cameron Miller
24 Case Thomas
27 Pat Broomfield
27 Kervin Johnson Jr.
29 William Jones
32 Victor Lincoln Jr.
33 Shekai Mills-Knight
35 Craig Tutt
35 Damarius Yates
36 Keon Young
36 Ja’Michael Jones
37 Cortez Thomas
41 John Ross Ashley
42 Jack Harper
42 Bryson Walters
43 Isreal Solomon
44 Tony Mitchell
46 Jackson Moore
46 Nascar McCoy
47 Anthony Aguirre
47 Stephon Weise
50 Caleb Blankenship
53 Trey Nightingale
53 Ford Beeker
54 Tre Ellis
55 Cam Clark
56 Mason Waddle
61 Tommy Kinsler IV
70 Juan Chapman
79 Roman Womack
83 Sean Judge
83 Levi Blount
85 Isaiah Spencer
87 Wyatt Smalley
93 Richie Bruder