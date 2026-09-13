Ole Miss participation report: Who played and who didn’t against Charlotte

Whenever teams face an opponent that’s clearly at a talent disadvantage, the better team almost always ends up giving playing time to its backups and reserves.

That was the case for the Rebels on Saturday night against Charlotte. A total of 77 players saw time on the field for Ole Miss in the 41-9 win. However, it may be the names who didn’t play that’ll draw more interest.

Last week’s starting right tackle Tommy Kinsler IV didn’t play against Charlotte after leaving last week’s season-opener early. Neither did defensive backs Antonio Kite or Sharif Denson. The last two are especially noteworthy considering the coverage issues still plaguing Ole Miss.

“Those were two starters throughout fall camp, but I’m not going to sit here and use that as an excuse because it can’t be,” coach Pete Golding said after Saturday night’s game. “You have to know where to line up, know who to look at, know your primary key and secondary key, and do your job consistently. It’s definitely not a scapegoat. Does it make a difference? Yeah. Does it create a few more moving parts in the back end? Yeah. Some guys are moving to different spots, and maybe we can’t put these two beside each other and have to put somebody else between them. There’s a lot going on with it, but with this game plan being very, very simple, I was hoping to see a bigger improvement.”

Golding didn’t definitively say if either Kite or Denson would be available next week, either.

“I think Sharif for sure will play this week. We were hopeful he could play at least some in this game, and then a decision was made Wednesday to make sure we had him for next Tuesday,” Golding said. “We went ahead and had an injection Wednesday to make sure he would be ready to go for next week. Kite’s situation is hopeful for this week. I don’t think we’ll know until toward the end of the week.”

Here’s the full participation chart breakdown for the Rebels against Charlotte.

Ole Miss starters

Offense

WR 1 Deuce Alexander

RB 5 Kewan Lacy

QB 6 Trinidad Chambliss

WR 7 Traylon Ray

TE 9 Luke Hasz

WR 11 Horatio Fields

OL 51 Delano Townsend

OL 55 Terez Davis

OL 62 Brycen Sanders

OL 65 Connor Howes

OL 75 Patrick Kutas

Defense

CB 0 Jalyn Crawford

CB 2 Jaylon Braxton

DE 3 Blake Purchase

DE 5 Kam Franklin

S 6 Joenel Aguero

LB 11 Keaton Thomas

LB 12 Luke Ferrelli

S 14 Edwin Joseph

S 29 Nick Cull

DT 52 Will Echoles

DT 96 Jamarious Brown

Ole Miss substitutes

0 Johntay Cook II

1 Jordan Renaud

2 Deuce Knight

3 Caleb Cunningham

4 Suntarine Perkins

9 Jehiem Oatis

13 Cedrick Beavers

15 Darrell Gill Jr.

15 Landon Barnes

16 Dorian Barney

17 Lucas Carneiro

17 Jonathan Maldonado

19 MJ Preston

20 Anthony Robinson III

21 Tavoy Feagin

22 Raymond Collins

23 Jarcoby Hopson

24 Andy Jaffe

25 Makhi Frazier

25 Maison Dunn

26 JT Lindsey

26 Ant Davis Jr.

28 Joshua Dye

28 Dante Core

30 JaMichael Garrett

31 Ladarian Clardy

33 Oscar Bird

34 Iverson McCoy

39 Gerald Lacy Jr.

41 Peter McStravick

45 Talib Graham

48 Mark Trigg Jr.

49 Tah’j Butler

50 Troy Everett

52 Cooper Johnson

56 Hayden Parker

57 Carius Curne

67 Kane Mankins

69 Joe Koury

71 Emanuel Faulkner

76 John Wayne Oliver

77 Enoch Wangoy

80 Hayden Bradley

81 Samari Reed

82 Michael Smith

84 Dillon Alfred

86 Brady Prieskorn

88 Michai Boireau

88 Jase Mathews

89 Dylan Davis

90 Jayden Curtis

91 Jamarion Owens

95 Andrew Maddox

97 Kamron Beavers

99 Carmelow Reed

Did not play

4 Caleb Odom

7 Sharif Denson

8 Antonio Kite

8 AJ Maddox

12 Izaiah Hartrup

13 Jack Patterson

14 Walker Howard

16 George Hamsley

19 Reese Wise

22 Cameron Miller

24 Case Thomas

27 Pat Broomfield

27 Kervin Johnson Jr.

29 William Jones

32 Victor Lincoln Jr.

33 Shekai Mills-Knight

35 Craig Tutt

35 Damarius Yates

36 Keon Young

36 Ja’Michael Jones

37 Cortez Thomas

41 John Ross Ashley

42 Jack Harper

42 Bryson Walters

43 Isreal Solomon

44 Tony Mitchell

46 Jackson Moore

46 Nascar McCoy

47 Anthony Aguirre

47 Stephon Weise

50 Caleb Blankenship

53 Trey Nightingale

53 Ford Beeker

54 Tre Ellis

55 Cam Clark

56 Mason Waddle

61 Tommy Kinsler IV

70 Juan Chapman

79 Roman Womack

83 Sean Judge

83 Levi Blount

85 Isaiah Spencer

87 Wyatt Smalley

93 Richie Bruder