Traylon Ray finally got the moment he had been waiting for

If you spent August reading practice reports, you probably didn’t see Traylon Ray’s name much.

He wasn’t one of the daily standouts. He wasn’t one of the camp darlings anonymous sources whispered about. He wasn’t the guy fans circled as the next big thing. He was just another receiver trying to carve out a role.

Saturday night changed all of that.

Ray didn’t just show up against LSU. He announced himself. Seven catches, 115 yards, a touchdown and eight targets in a game loaded with pressure and emotion. He was the guy Ole Miss kept turning to when it needed someone to win a matchup or make a big play. It was the kind of performance that forces people to say your name louder the next morning.

For Ray, it meant something deeper.

“It feels good. All glory to God,” he said. “I stayed down. Not everything comes when you want it to come, but I stayed down and trusted in God’s plan. Look what He did for me today.”

Ole Miss WR Traylon Ray last night 🏈 7 REC

🏈 115 YDS

🏈 1 TD Ole Miss defeats LSU 32-24 pic.twitter.com/5nqIN61n0Y — Rafters (@RaftersHQ) September 20, 2026

That’s not a player talking about a random breakout. That’s someone who has lived through the quiet stretches, the injuries and the doubt. When he scored in front of the student section, he didn’t hide how much it meant.

“Honestly, it was just, ‘I’m back,’” Ray said. “It has been two years. I’ve been through injuries. I’m not going to fake it, I’ve been through a hard time. But God took me through that time and just kept telling me to wait, wait, wait. I finally waited, and it happened for me.”

It happened in a game where Ole Miss needed every inch of offense it could get. LSU’s secondary didn’t give much, but Ray kept winning his one‑on‑one battles. Thirty‑two yards after the catch. A 36‑yard grab that flipped field position. A touchdown in front a packed Ole Miss student section that felt like a release.

“We won our matchups, honestly,” Ray said. “We were winning our matchups throughout the game, and that’s going to be a big part of our team throughout the year.”

Chambliss didn’t hesitate to praise him.

“T‑Ray is a great guy and a great player,” Chambliss said. “He stepped up really big tonight and made a couple of big catches. There was one throw where I threw it into Cover 3 and the safety came over. That was a bad throw by me and kind of got him lit up, but he popped right back up.”

That moment mattered. It showed toughness. It showed trust. It showed why Chambliss believes Ray is just getting started.

“He’s going to learn, and I’m excited to see what T‑Ray can do,” Chambliss said. “It’s still early in the season, so seeing guys like T‑Ray separate themselves and show that they can make plays and be a playmaker for our offense is huge because we’re looking for that.”

What a snag by Traylon Ray‼️ 📺 ABC x @SEC pic.twitter.com/BSv4mqxQ7s — CFP (@CFBPlayoff) September 20, 2026

Golding went even deeper, telling the story that makes Ray’s rise even more impressive.

He was a receiver last year. Then injuries at corner forced a position switch. Ray did what he was asked, even if he didn’t love it. When the offseason came, he told Golding the truth.

“Going into the offseason, he said, ‘Coach, look, man, I would love to come back. I love this place. But I hate corner. I want to play receiver. I’m a receiver.'” Golding said in his post-game press conference.

He earned his way back. A strong spring. A strong summer. Some inconsistency in camp, but never a lack of effort. Never a lack of belief.

“He’s a dude who keeps his head down and works extremely hard,” Golding said. “He’s a good dude and knows the offense. I was happy for him to get in there and take advantage of his opportunities. He made some big plays tonight and got hit doing it, so good for him.”

Good for him, and good for Ole Miss.

Breakouts don’t always come from the players everyone talks about in August. Sometimes they come from the ones who stay quiet, stay patient and stay ready. Ray did all of that. Saturday night was the payoff.

And now his name won’t be quiet anymore.