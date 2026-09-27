Ole Miss’ tackling problem has become a question of courage

Florida didn’t just beat Ole Miss on Saturday.

Florida ran through Ole Miss, around Ole Miss and, most of the night, straight through tackles that should have stopped drives before they ever started in a 52-28 win.

The Rebels gave up 303 rushing yards in Gainesville. Florida averaged 5.7 yards per carry. Two backs topped 100 yards. Jadan Baugh finished with 144 and three touchdowns. Duke Clark added 126 and another score.

Those are the numbers, but the numbers don’t really explain how rough it looked. The tape does.

Ole Miss had defenders in the backfield. Ole Miss had chances to turn runs into losses. And Ole Miss didn’t finish any of it.

Baugh and Clark bounced off tackles like they were brushing away gnats. A three-yard loss became a five-yard gain. A stuffed run became a first down.

It wasn’t scheme. It wasn’t confusion. It was contact without courage, and Pete Golding didn’t hide from that.

“The thing I addressed at halftime was that we had a lot of guys trying to ankle-bite,” Golding said. “I addressed the manhood at halftime a little bit. There was a lack of courage, in my opinion, at times where we were picking and choosing.”

That’s not something he says lightly. And it wasn’t just frustration. It was a reminder of what they spent all week preparing for. Baugh came in with the highest missed-tackle rate in the country. Ole Miss studied every one of them. They knew exactly what kind of back they were facing.

“You have to go chest-to-chest with him whether you like it or not,” Golding said. “If you go thigh-board with him, he’s going to step on you and you’re going to be on the ground.”

That’s exactly what happened. Over and over again.

Keaton Thomas didn’t sugarcoat it either. As the linebacker with the green dot, he took the blame on himself.

“Obviously, that’s inexcusable,” Thomas said. “It’s my defense. I’m very proud of my defense, and so it’s unacceptable. We have to fix that.”

He didn’t stop there. He talked about consistency, about how this group can look dominant one series and lost the next. He talked about how four games in, nobody should still be easing into the season. And he talked about how Golding’s challenge at halftime didn’t land with everyone.

“I think some guys took it and other guys didn’t, and I think that showed in the second half,” Thomas said. “If you don’t want this, then you shouldn’t have come here.”

That’s blunt, but it’s honest. And it matches what Golding said after the game about the bye week. He doesn’t want anyone moving on too fast. He wants the taste of this one to linger.

“I don’t want them to get this taste out of their mouths,” Golding said. “You better have that burning in your gut in order to go fix something.”

The bye week gives them time, but it doesn’t give them a reset. It gives them a chance to sit with what went wrong, watch the tape, and figure out who’s going to tackle with intent and who isn’t. Golding made it clear that they get to choose who plays. They get to choose who practices the right way. And they get to choose whether this becomes a turning point or a warning sign.

There’s no mystery about what needs fixing. Missed tackles. Finishing plays. Playing with courage instead of hoping someone else makes the stop. Florida didn’t expose something Ole Miss didn’t already know. Florida just made sure everyone else saw it too.

The Rebels have shown flashes of being an elite defense. Golding said that hasn’t gone away. But when you put something on tape that other teams can exploit, you have to get it off the tape fast.

This week is about that. It’s about finding 11 players who want to tackle, who want to finish, who want to respond to a challenge instead of shrugging it off. It’s about deciding what kind of defense Ole Miss wants to be.

Florida made the choice for them on Saturday. Now they have to make it themselves.