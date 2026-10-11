Ole Miss holds steady at No. 9 as AP Top 25 undergoes major changes

Week six of the college football brought some memorable games.

Texas refusing to take the win Oklahoma tried gifting it. Georgia taking its place atop of the SEC standings. Indiana barely getting by Nebraska. LSU falling in overtime to Kentucky. Oregon dropping a second game to USC. Missouri curb stomping Texas A&M.

It was either a great day for you or a terrible one, depending on your fan allegiances. Unsurprisingly, all of that chaos has led to some significant shake ups in the AP Top 25.

Except for Ole Miss.

The Rebels remain ranked No. 9 overall after notching a 52-17 road win against Vanderbilt.

Georgia, who Ole Miss faces in four weeks, Took over the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 replacing Texas who fell six spots to No. 7. The Rebels will travel to Austin to face the Longhorns in two weeks.

Before all of that comes another top-15 opponent, Missouri. The Tigers moved up one spot after defeating Texas A&M 27-6.

Missouri will head to Oxford this Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network. Ole Miss will need to win some of these upcoming games against ranked opponents since its best win of the season against LSU is looking less shiny each week. The Tigers fell 12 spots in the latest poll to No. 22 after losing by one point in overtime to newly Ranked No. 15 Kentucky.

Georgia (6-0) Notre Dame (6-0) Miami (FL) (5-0) Ohio State (5-1) Indiana (6-0) Alabama (5-1) Texas (4-1) BYU (5-0) Ole Miss (4-1) Texas Tech (5-0) Utah (5-0) UCLA (5-0) Missouri (5-1) Tennessee (5-1) Kentucky (5-1) Mississippi State (4-1) Iowa (5-1) Oklahoma State (4-1) USC (6-1) Houston (5-1) Wake Forest (5-1) LSU (4-2) Boise State (5-1) SMU (4-1) Northwestern (4-1)

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 92, Oregon 86, Arizona 82, Nebraska 65, Oklahoma 44, James Madison 29, Florida 9, Duke 5, New Mexico 3, Oregon State 1

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