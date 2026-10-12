Ole Miss prepares for dangerous reunion with ex-QB Austin Simmons

Missouri is the SEC’s hot team of the week, and it’s not hard to see why.

The Tigers are scoring in bunches, piling up yards and riding a quarterback who was once expected to be leading Ole Miss this season.

Austin Simmons is the storyline, the matchup and the familiar face waiting for the Rebels on Saturday.

Simmons didn’t leave Oxford as a mystery. He spent two seasons in the Ole Miss quarterback room, one as a backup and one as the starter for two games before an injury opened the door for Trinidad Chambliss to take over and never give the job back.

Now Simmons is running Missouri’s offense with the kind of efficiency that makes defensive coordinators nervous. He’s completing 65 percent of his passes for 1,434 yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception. Missouri is averaging 438.2 yards and nearly 36 points per game.

Pete Golding knows exactly what Ole Miss is walking into.

“It feels like that every week right now. I think that’s this league, which is what’s awesome about the SEC,” Golding said Monday about the Tigers being the latest SEC darling of the week. “But yeah, they’re putting up elite numbers on offense. They’re averaging 36 points a game and taking care of the football.”

Missouri’s run game is part of the problem too, especially with a back who leads the league in yards after contact.

“The back’s a really good player. It’s surprising you’re saying that after they had the No. 1 back probably in the league coming in,” Golding said. “Obviously, this kid’s come in and played really well. He has the most yards after contact right now, which is something that has been an issue for us on tape.”

Golding’s point was simple. Ole Miss has to stop the run first, then deal with Simmons.

The challenge gets more interesting because Simmons isn’t just another SEC quarterback. He’s someone Ole Miss knows well, and someone who knows Ole Miss right back.

Golding didn’t hide how much respect he has for Simmons or how much familiarity exists on both sides.

“It’s scary to know how good he is and how talented he is,” Golding said. “I love Austin. He did an unbelievable job while he was here. He’s got elite arm talent. Always has. He’s more athletic than you think.”

Golding said Simmons has grown since the last time he was on an Ole Miss practice field.

“It’s fun watching him develop as the season goes. Obviously, he had two games under his belt here and then got hurt. You see him getting better week in and week out.”

That familiarity cuts both ways. Ole Miss has two years of practice tape, scrimmage reps and firsthand knowledge of what bothers Simmons and what doesn’t.

“Relating it back to when he was here, there are certain things you’ve got to go back to from a scrimmage standpoint and all those things,” Golding said. “What affected him? What didn’t affect him? So you know a little bit about the personality and the mentality and all that.”

But Simmons is in a different system now, and Golding made it clear that the old scouting report only goes so far.

“Different offense now, different scheme, different design and all those types of things,” he said. “I think it helps more than it hurts, obviously, when you know guys’ demeanors and how they think and all those types of things. But I know he’s super competitive. He’s got leadership ability and all that, and you can see that in his play.”

The biggest change has been Simmons’ command of Missouri’s offense.

“I think his comfortability within the scheme. I think he’s improved week in and week out. I think the decision-making process. He’s only turned the football over one time. I think that comes with maturity. It comes with understanding of the system.”

Golding said Simmons is playing like a veteran.

“I think he’s doing a really good job of taking what the defense is giving him as well. So he’s playing as an experienced quarterback in a really good system.”

So, Ole Miss gets the SEC’s hot team, a top‑half offense and a quarterback who once wore their colors. They know him. He knows them. And Saturday will show which side can use that familiarity better.