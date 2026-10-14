From Philadelphia to Oxford, Budd Clark carries a chip on his shoulder

Every good college basketball team needs a point guard who sets the tone.

Ole Miss believes it found one in Adam “Budd” Clark.

The Rebels added several new pieces through the transfer portal, but Clark may be the most important. Somebody has to run the offense, pressure opposing guards and bring energy when games get tough. Clark seems eager to embrace all of it.

Ask him where his edge comes from and the answer comes quickly.

“It just comes from me being from Philly,” Clark said. “Got that nitty-gritty mindset, carry a chip on my shoulder.”

The explanation goes beyond geography.

Clark grew up with three brothers, including two older brothers who made life anything but easy.

“Me just growing up in a household with three brothers, they just pushed me around,” Clark said. “I had two older brothers. We got in fights at times, pushed me around, pushed my little brother around.”

That background helps explain the way he plays.

Last season at Seton Hall, Clark averaged 12.7 points, 4.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. He earned All-Big East Second Team and All-Defensive Team honors while leading the Pirates in points, assists, steals and minutes. His 4.9 assists per game ranked among the best single-season marks in program history.

The production is important, but so is the fit.

Chris Beard’s teams have built their identity around toughness and defense. Clark arrives with a reputation that matches both.

His goals are ambitious, but they begin with team success.

“I want to win the SEC championship,” Clark said. “I want to make it to March Madness. I want to make a run, not just make it. I want to go far in March Madness, get Ole Miss another Sweet 16.”

Only after that does he turn to individual accomplishments.

“I want to be Defensive Player of the Year,” Clark said. “Zakai Zeigler already set the pathway for the small guards, so shout-out to him. He showed everybody small guards should do it. So I want to be Defensive Player of the Year, for sure.”

That goal says plenty about how Clark views himself. While many guards focus on scoring, he is talking openly about defense in a league loaded with talent.

His outlook extends beyond his own ambitions. When asked which Ole Miss players deserve more attention, Clark refused to single out one teammate.

“Honestly, I’ll say all the guys,” Clark said. “All the guys have worked really hard.”

He described the Rebels as underdogs heading into the season and said the team is motivated to prove people wrong.

That mindset may end up defining Ole Miss.

The Rebels enter another season with plenty to prove in a stacked SEC after going 15-20 and missing out on the NCAA Tournament last season. Clark sounds comfortable with that challenge.

A point guard from Philadelphia. An undersized defender chasing SEC Defensive Player of the Year. A player carrying a chip on his shoulder into one of college basketball’s toughest leagues.

Ole Miss wanted someone to take charge of its backcourt.

Clark sounds ready to do exactly that.