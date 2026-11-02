Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy not expected to play against Georgia

Ole Miss is preparing for its biggest game of the season, and it appears the Rebels will once again be without their leading running back.

Head coach Pete Golding said Monday that Kewan Lacy is not expected to play against No. 2 Georgia on Saturday. Lacy’s recovery remains a work in progress, and Golding didn’t sound particularly optimistic about having him available Saturday.

“He’s still in there with Pat, still grinding through it,” Golding said. “It’s a work in progress, but we’re not expecting to have him this week. This isn’t something that’s just going to happen overnight.”

The good news for Ole Miss is that its running game showed some encouraging signs without Lacy during Saturday’s 45-15 win over Auburn.

The Rebels rushed for 224 yards, including 71 yards and a touchdown from Shekai Mills-Knight. Makhi Frazier added 56 yards, while quarterback Trinidad Chambliss contributed another 65 yards and a touchdown.

Of course, replicating that performance against Georgia is an entirely different challenge.

The Bulldogs present a much tougher test for an Ole Miss offense that needs to establish some balance rather than putting everything on Chambliss’ shoulders.

Luke Ferrelli’s status remains uncertain

Another situation worth monitoring involves Ferrelli, who entered the Auburn game dealing with an ankle injury.

Ferrelli was listed as probable on the final availability report and played briefly against the Tigers, but spent most of the afternoon on the sideline.

Golding explained afterward that Ferrelli had been dealing with the injury for some time.

“He was banged up all week,” Golding said. “He’s been banged up for a while with the ankle. It was going to be kind of a game-time decision on him. We felt like he could go to start out the game, and then just didn’t feel like he was at 100% to be able to play efficient football.”

The coach didn’t provide a new update on Ferrelli’s condition Monday, leaving his availability against Georgia uncertain.

That makes Wednesday night’s first SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report particularly important. It should provide a better indication of whether Ferrelli will be ready for Saturday.

LB Tony Mitchell no longer with Ole Miss

In another development involving the linebacker room, Golding confirmed Monday that Tony Mitchell is no longer part of the program.

The news was first reported by Tyler Komis of Ole Miss On SI, who reported that Mitchell was removed from the roster in late September.

Golding said the decision followed multiple violations of team rules, although he did not specify what those violations involved.

“That was something through the spring and the summer where there were some violations of team rules,” Golding said. “Then it just got to the point that it was best for both parties to go in a different direction.”

Mitchell transferred to Ole Miss from Mississippi State during the offseason after recording 28 tackles in 11 games for the Bulldogs in 2025.

The former highly rated recruit originally played safety before transitioning to linebacker during spring practices.

Mitchell dressed for Ole Miss’ first two games against Louisville and Charlotte but did not record a snap in either contest.