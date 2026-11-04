ESPN, Meta offer new way to watch Ole Miss football against Georgia

Attending live sporting events has always been an expensive endeavor.

From the cost of tickets to parking, concessions, merchandise and everything else, some people would rather stay at home. But those people miss out on the in-game experience.

Meta and ESPN are trying to bring that in-game experience to those very people.

The two media companies launched a service that provides select live college football games to Meta Quest in 180-degree immersive video. It gives the fans at home a front-row, sideline-level view of the game.

The first game was Oklahoma upsetting then-No. 1 Texas in the Red River Rivalry game and the next one will let fans sit front-row at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“Fans can experience the game with live 8K streaming with Dolby Atmos and 180-degree views, putting them closer to the action than a traditional broadcast — from game-changing catches to goal-line moments and everything in between,” according to a press release announcing the stream. “Full-game replays and highlights will also be available on demand for seven days following each game.”

To join the immersive live stream, fans will need a Meta Quest headset and an ESPN+ subscription.

It’s a fun, unique way to watch the game from home and there’ll be more immersive games coming soon. Meta and ESPN will stream games during conference championship weekend and the College Football Playoff, including the national championship game.

“With Meta VR Glasses launching this spring and more than 100 immersive live sporting events planned during their first year, Meta is betting on a new way for fans to experience live sports — without needing a seat in the stadium,” read the press release.

Kickoff between No. 2 Georgia and No. 10 Ole Miss is set for 6:30 p.m. on ABC in what’ll be a game with massive CFP implications.

And no matter where you are in the world, you can watch the game from the front row of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.