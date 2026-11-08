Ole Miss needed more than flashes of greatness from its biggest stars

Ole Miss has the star power a college football team needs to have to be a championship contender and beat a team like Georgia.

The Rebels have a quarterback some national analysts have called the best in college football, a receiver who has been one of the SEC’s most dangerous offensive weapons and a defensive lineman considered a potential top-15 NFL Draft pick.

What Ole Miss didn’t have was those players performing anywhere close to their best in a game the Rebels desperately needed to win.

And that’s a problem Pete Golding knows his team has to figure out.

“What drives us crazy around here is that we know we have good players and we flash as really good a lot,” Golding said after Saturday’s 42-7 loss. “But we can’t seem to gain much consistency. Championship teams are consistent.”

That inconsistency was on full display against Georgia, particularly when looking at the performances of Trinidad Chambliss, Deuce Alexander and Will Echoles.

Start with Chambliss.

Ten months ago, he threw for 362 yards and two touchdowns against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

The Bulldogs didn’t sack him once, and Chambliss helped lead Ole Miss to one of the biggest victories in program history.

Saturday was a completely different story.

Chambliss completed 18 of 34 passes for just 170 yards, threw an interception and lost a fumble. Georgia sacked him four times, and he finished with minus-12 rushing yards.

Granted, he didn’t get much help from his offensive line or running backs in pass protection. But the Rebels needed their quarterback to make something happen, and he simply couldn’t get the offense going.

Then there’s Alexander.

Through the first five games of the season, Alexander had 503 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He looked like a legitimate game-changing weapon, capable of taking over games against good defenses.

In the four games since, he’s managed just 166 receiving yards without a touchdown.

Against Georgia? Zero catches. Zero yards.

Alexander was officially targeted only twice, so some of that falls on the coaching staff and an offense that couldn’t consistently get the football to one of its best playmakers.

But that’s part of the larger problem. Whether it’s execution, play-calling or something else, Ole Miss hasn’t consistently gotten the production it needs from its biggest offensive weapons.

Echoles presents a somewhat different situation.

The defensive lineman entered the season with enormous expectations after earning All-America honors in 2025. CBS Sports ranked him as the No. 15 prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft, and other projections have placed him even higher.

Those expectations aren’t without reason. Echoles has demonstrated an ability to disrupt opposing offenses, including earning defensive MVP honors in January’s Sugar Bowl against Georgia.

On Saturday, Echoles finished with just one tackle, although it was Ole Miss’ only sack of the game. He also broke up a pass.

Those aren’t insignificant contributions, especially for an interior defensive lineman whose impact isn’t always reflected in the box score.

But Georgia rushed for 295 yards, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. The Rebels needed their defensive front to make life difficult for the Bulldogs, and that didn’t happen nearly enough.

Of course, Kewan Lacy belongs in any discussion about Ole Miss’ biggest stars. His absence because of injury certainly didn’t make things any easier for the offense.

And none of this means the blame for Saturday’s embarrassment belongs entirely to Chambliss, Alexander or Echoles.

Football doesn’t work that way.

The offensive line has to protect its quarterback. Coaches have to find ways to get their playmakers involved. And defensive success requires more than one player making a handful of big plays.

Golding acknowledged that responsibility after the game.

“That comes back to me and the coaching staff. We have to do a better job coaching,” he said.

The frustrating part for Ole Miss is that the talent is there. These players have already demonstrated what they’re capable of against some of the best competition in college football.

But having the talent to compete for championships and consistently playing like a championship team are two very different things.

Ole Miss has shown flashes of the former throughout the season.

Saturday was another painful reminder of how far the Rebels still have to go with the latter.