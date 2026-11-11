Five impressive stats from Ole Miss basketball’s 40-point win

Ole Miss hasn’t had much trouble putting points on the scoreboard through the first three games of the 2026-27 men’s basketball season.

Tuesday night was no different.

The Rebels cruised to a 91-51 win over Southeastern Louisiana, improving to 3-0 while scoring at least 90 points for the third consecutive game.

But it wasn’t the offense that stood out against the Lions.

Ole Miss was aggressive defensively, turned turnovers into easy baskets and got contributions from just about everyone who stepped onto the court.

The final score tells you it was a dominant performance. The box score tells you just how dominant.

Here are five eye-popping numbers from Tuesday night’s win.

39

That’s how many points Ole Miss scored off turnovers.

Nearly 43% of the Rebels’ offensive production came directly from Southeastern Louisiana mistakes.

The Lions committed 23 turnovers, and Ole Miss made them pay for practically every one.

What’s even more impressive is that 25 of those 39 points came in the first half alone. Southeastern Louisiana, meanwhile, didn’t score a single point off turnovers before halftime.

Ole Miss finished with a 39-9 advantage in that category.

16

That’s how many steals the Rebels recorded Tuesday night.

And here’s something that makes that number even more impressive: Southeastern Louisiana didn’t record a single steal.

Ole Miss finished with 16 steals to the Lions’ zero while committing only eight turnovers itself.

The Rebels also recorded more than twice as many steals as turnovers, another indication of how effectively they disrupted Southeastern Louisiana’s offense without getting careless with the basketball.

27

That’s how many fast-break points Ole Miss scored.

Southeastern Louisiana? Zero.

The Rebels didn’t just force turnovers. They turned those turnovers into easy scoring opportunities before the Lions could get their defense set.

Ole Miss finished with a 27-0 advantage in fast-break scoring, accounting for nearly 30% of its total offensive production.

It’s one thing to create turnovers. It’s another to consistently capitalize on them.

Ole Miss did both Tuesday night.

41

That’s how many points came from the Ole Miss bench.

The Rebels’ reserves accounted for more than 45% of the team’s total scoring, another encouraging sign for Chris Beard as he continues to develop his rotation.

Santiago Trouet contributed 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting, while Christian Brown added 11 points in just 10 minutes.

Ben Henshall also contributed seven points and seven assists.

It’s still early in the season, but having that kind of production from the bench gives Beard plenty of options moving forward.

5

That’s how many Ole Miss players finished in double figures.

Adam Clark led the way with 23 points, including 20 in the second half.

Corey Stephenson, Ilias Kamardine and Trouet each scored 12 points, while Brown added 11.

Beard has repeatedly emphasized wanting four or five players scoring in double figures every night.

Against Southeastern Louisiana, he got exactly that.

And perhaps that’s the most encouraging thing about Tuesday night’s win.

Ole Miss didn’t need one player to take over the game. The Rebels had plenty of players capable of making an impact, and their defense created opportunities for everyone.