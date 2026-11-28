SENATOBIA, Miss. – The Lineman, a novel by Chad R Martin, was released November 27, 2026, and is available now on Amazon. The story is set in North Mississippi, where Martin lives, and follows a working man who heads out to restore power and finds the night turning into something much worse.

Wade Kirk, a lineman of twenty years, does what he has always done when the weather turns. He leaves his wife and kids, climbs into a bucket truck, and heads into a North Mississippi ice storm with his crew so other families can get their power back.

Off the right-of-way, in a frozen draw in the timber, he finds a child who should not be out there. She has no coat. She is hurt, half frozen, and terrified of a man still coming through the woods. Wade picks her up and tries to get her out. The radios fail him. The roads are closing. And the night turns into something much worse than a power outage.

The Lineman is a thriller about ordinary working men pushed far past what anyone should have to endure, and about the people who keep the lights on.

In the Foreword, Martin writes that there are about 132,000 electrical power-line installers and repairers working across the United States, and that in the latest federal data he could find, these workers had a fatal injury rate of 13.8 deaths per 100,000 full-time workers, more than four times the overall U.S. rate of 3.3.

“I wanted Wade and the men beside him to feel like real working people, not superheroes. They ache and they wear out. They give each other a hard time, they lose their tempers, they screw up, and they

count the days until they can be back in their own kitchens. And when somebody needs them, they keep going.”

He later writes, “The Lineman is my love letter to all of you.”

Martin, who also appears as BD Storm, grew up in Clarksville, Texas, and lives in North Mississippi. He is the founder of Rogue Storm Media and the author of books including Hale County. The Lineman is

available now on Amazon. The paperback is $20.00.