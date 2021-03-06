No. 4 Ole Miss Continues Offensive Power with Win Over Belmont

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Tim Elko hitting his home run. Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

No. 4 Ole Miss’ offense continued to stay hot against the Belmont Bruins in a 12-4 win on Friday night.

Ole Miss (8-2) sent 18 players to the plate in the first two innings as they scored nine runs.

Senior Tim Elko continued to heat up at the dish as he went 3-for-5 with five RBI, two runs and a home run. Elko has belted a home run in the last three games.

The Rebels ace Doug Nikhazy (1-1) had a shaky start after a leadoff walk then bounced back strong to get out of the inning. The southpaw worked five innings allowed one run on two hits, two walks and 10 strikeouts of the Bruin sluggers.

In the first inning, Ole Miss’ got on the scoreboard on a sac-fly off the bat of Hayden Dunhurst that scored Justin Bench. After Bench and Jacob Gonzalez got on base by a hit-by-pitch and a walk respectfully. Elko followed a double down the line in right that scored Gonzalez. Kevin Graham and Cael Baker were the other two runs to score in the frame.

Baker finished the night going 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. He got on base three times after drawing a walk in the first.

Bianco used a total of five pitchers with Cody Adcock for 2.0 innings, Mitch Murrell for an inning, Cole Baker for a third of an inning and Josh Mallitz recorded the final two outs.

As a pitching staff, the Rebels continue to record the strikeouts with a total of 14 on the night. Ole Miss has struck out a total of 137 sluggers this season.

Belmont got on the board in the fourth as Logan Jarvis hit a home run to right. In the ninth, the Bruins weren’t done as they scratched across their final three runs.

Ole Miss goes for the series win on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. over Belmont. The Rebels will have Gunnar Hoglund on the mound. Fans can watch all the action on the SEC Network+.