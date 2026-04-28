How to Watch Ole Miss vs Mississippi State in the Governor’s Cup

It feels longer than a month, but that’s how long it has been since one of the longest-running rivalries in college sports saw its teams square off against one another.

Mississippi State came to Swayze Field with its brooms to sweep Ole Miss in March and now the two teams meet again for the Governor’s Cup. The annual rivalry game will once again be held at Trustmark Park in Pearl. That’s the plan at least.

Thunderstorms are “likely” in the afternoon and night in the area which could put a damper on the festivities. However, as of noon, the game was still scheduled to begin at its originally scheduled time.

Here’s everything else to know about Tuesday’s non-SEC game.

The Opponent: Mississippi State

The Bulldogs have had some severe ups and downs since coming to Oxford and sweeping the Rebels.

After that, they were swept in back-to-back series against Georgia and Tennessee, but have bounced back in recent weeks with sweeps of South Carolina on the road and LSU at home.

Mississippi State has put together a roster that’s balanced on both sides of the ball. They rank top ten nationally in seven categories, including second in strikeout‑to‑walk ratio, fourth in strikeouts per nine and eighth in ERA.

At the plate, it’s more of a collective effort than a one‑man show. Bryce Chance has been the most consistent hitter with a .357 average. Ace Reese and Noah Sullivan have supplied most of the power with 23 home runs between them, and Reese leads the team with 18 doubles. Reese and Reed Stallman have driven in 53 and 38 runs. Even on the bases, it’s spread out. Eight regulars have at least one steal, and Chance leads with ten.

Brendan Sweeney gets the ball for the midweek start. The senior right‑hander has made 11 appearances and carries a 6.46 ERA across 15.1 innings. His last start came on March 3 in the 7‑6 loss to Southern Miss, where he went 1.2 innings and gave up four runs. He also threw an inning against Ole Miss earlier this season and allowed the only run the Rebels scored in game two.

Starting Pitchers

RHP Brendan Sweeney vs. RHP Owen Kelly

Sweeney: 0-0, 6.46 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 15.1 IP, 15 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 5 BB, 17 SO, .259 Opp. BA

Kelly: 2-1, 3.04 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 23.2 IP, 23 H, 13 R, 8 Er, 9 BB, 24 SO, .256 Opp. BA

Ole Miss Batting Lineup

Dom Decker, 2B Tristan Bissetta, RF Judd Utermark, CF Will Furniss, 1B Owen Paino, 3B Topher Jones, LF Brayden Randle, SS Collin Reuter, C Daniel Pacella, DH

Lineup vs. Mississippi State pic.twitter.com/b6T4A8kjPT — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 28, 2026

Weather Forecast

Rain is certainly in the forecast for Tuesday in Pearl. The National Weather Service forecast says showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day. “Some of the storms could be severe. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.”

The nighttime forecast is similar. Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 9 p.m. “Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.”

How to Watch: 2026 Governor’s Cup