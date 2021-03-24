Bonnie Brown: Q&A with Dr. Bela J. Chain, Jr.

The latest interview in the Ole Miss Retirees features Dr. Bela J. Chain, Jr. The organization’s mission is to enable all of the university’s faculty and staff retirees to maintain and promote a close association with the university. It is the goal of the Ole Miss Faculty/Staff Retirees Association to maintain communication by providing opportunities to attend and participate in events and presentations.

Brown: Where were your born? Where did you grow up? Tell us about your hometown.

Chain: I was born in 1935 in the small town of Olive Branch, Mississippi and grew up there. When I graduated from high school in 1953, the city limit sign gave the population as 642. It had many advantages over most small towns as we were only 22 miles from Memphis. Thus, we had the atmosphere of a small town and the conveniences of a large city within 30 minutes. Our school was a consolidated school meaning the high school was the feeder school for several small grammar schools in the surrounding area. Thus, we had a reasonably-sized high school for that period of time and one that was able to offer a wide variety of curricular and extracurricular offerings.

Brown: Please tell us about your parents and siblings.



Chain: Mother and Dad (Ruby Black Chain & Bela J. Chain) came to Olive Branch in 1928 to teach, fell in love, married, and raised two children, my sister Carolyn and me. They taught in Olive Branch their entire career, retiring in 1971. Mother taught public school music, Dad taught science and coached – later becoming principal and superintendent. My parents were considered by the community and the state as excellent educators. Dad was considered one of the best school administrators in the state and Mother was state president of the PTA for two terms in the 1960s. Both were inducted into the Olive Branch Hall of Fame after their careers. Carolyn who is three years older than me, seemed to me growing up as bigger than life, full of energy, and always in control of any situation. I always admired her. She also attended Ole Miss, married Leslie Shumake – an Olive Branch boy who became an MD – and they raised six children. My sister is one of the most gracious and generous persons I’ve ever known.

Barbara Chain, Buddy Chain, sister Carolyn Chain Shumake, son-in-law Stacey Wall, and daughter Lynn Chain Wall





Brown: Talk about your childhood.

Chain: I grew up in a loving home with parents who had substantial knowledge of youth development and with an older sister whom I admired. I had access to the school campus of about 30 acres as it was an agricultural high school in the late 1920s and early ‘30s. The campus was literally on the edge of town as a large cotton field with a tenant house bordered the school property encircled by a large cattle pasture. Our home was a converted dormitory with single teachers living on the second floor; thus, I received a lot of attention – and candy. We had a barn and chicken coop and I milked two cows, processed the milk in a pasteurizer machine and sold the extra milk to neighbors. The townspeople were most kind to me and all the town youth growing up.

Brown: What your earliest memory as a child?

Chain: Pouring water on Coach Carter to wake him for breakfast. Single teachers boarded on the second floor and Mother, assisted sometimes by the wife of the school janitor, fed them breakfast each morning. Walter Carter, our math teacher and coach, often slept late. Two of the female teachers who also lived upstairs dared me to pour water in his face to wake him up one morning. I took the dare and still recall how scared I was walking up those stairs to fulfill my commitment. Fortunately, he took it well and I survived it.

Brown: What was your favorite subject in school? Least favorite subject?

Chain: I enjoyed all subjects in school, but I guess it would be either Chemistry or English. (My high school English teacher, Mrs. Vera Merrill, was outstanding, and her son, Ted, was my best friend). My least favorite was typewriting, as my fingers would just not cooperate to meet the speed test for a top grade!

Brown: What were you really into when you were a kid?

Chain: Sports largely and playing war as I was age 6-11 during WW II. Dad and I played a little golf when I was a little older, driving to Memphis to play. Living on the campus I observed all sports teams performing, and as a youngster, I had “after hours” use of the athletics facilities on which to play and a few close by neighbors with whom to play. Also, I’d help (or follow around) our janitor and maintenance man. He, M.C. Gales, and his wife, Ludie, lived on campus. He was a good friend to me growing up, and an early mentor.

Brown: Tell us about your college experience.

Chain: Dad and his older brother Bura went to Mississippi College and played football, so I was tempted to go there. Ted Merrill, my best friend, had gone to Ole Miss the year before and that influenced my decision to attend Ole Miss, although Mother suggested West Point, she and Dad left the decision up to me. I was a fair country athlete and tried out for football, basketball, and baseball at Ole Miss. Fortunately, I was able to make the baseball team my freshman year as a “walk-on.” Due to being out for sports I skipped my science requirements the first year and took chemistry my sophomore year, making an A under Dr. C. N. Jones. That success led me to major in chemistry and minor in biology. I was a pretty good student, making the Dean’s list a few times and the Chancellor’s list once (I think), but only by studying hard. I joined the ATO fraternity in the spring of my freshman year since Ted and my across-the-road neighbor at Olive Branch talked me into it. I served as president of the fraternity my senior year. I was also honored to be selected to serve on the Student Judicial Council my senior year, to be named Captain of our 1957 baseball team by my teammates, and to graduate with the designation as a Distinguished Military Graduate.

Brown: What was your first job, perhaps as a teen? What were your responsibilities?

Chain: I mentioned earlier about my milk cows, which started about age 11. In addition, I’d say my first job was working with a classmate at the local grocery store on Saturdays from 7:00 in the morning until sundown, and later sometimes. For that, we were paid $5 each per day. We mostly sacked groceries and carried them to customers’ cars or trucks; sometimes we were called on to stock shelves. I got to know many of the farmers, both Black and white, on their Saturday afternoon trips to town to get groceries. I was a lifeguard in the summers at our swimming pool during high school and worked as a lineman’s grunt the summer after my senior year in high school.

Brown: Who influenced you in your early life? Did you have a mentor who influenced your career path?

Chain: My mother and father were outstanding parents and certainly my primary mentors. They are the primary reason I chose the education field over a science field or medicine. Others that could be considered mentors are Coach Carter and Coach A.M. Haraway, my high school baseball coach. Both were men of good character and excellent teachers and were influential in my decision to return home and teach. I noted earlier that M.C. Gales was an early mentor to me.

Brown: What was your first job out of college?

Chain: I received an Army ROTC commission upon graduation from Ole Miss as a second lieutenant. I served two years active duty working at the National Security Agency as a cryptanalyst (trained in deciphering coded messages). My first civilian job was teaching science and coaching back home at Olive Branch High School which I did for 4 years before taking the high school principal’s job at New Albany, Mississippi.

Brown: Tell us about your military experience.

Chain: After about a year out of the army, two friends talked me into joining the Mississippi Army National Guard in an armored unit. I learned Armor operations through correspondence, short courses, and OJT (on-the-job-training). I served as platoon leader, company commander, battalion air support officer, chief of brigade test and evaluation section, and brigade commander during my Guard career. Our unit, the 155th Armored Brigade, Tupelo Mississippi was the third brigade of the active duty First Cavalry Division, with a go-to-war mission. In this position, I was promoted to Brigadier General and served as an Assistant Division Commander of the First Cavalry Division. I completed 34 years of military service serving my last two years as Commander of the 164th Transportation Brigade in Laurel, Mississippi.

Brown: Tell us how/when your Ole Miss “story” began? Who hired you? How long did you work at Ole Miss?

Chain: I was first hired at Ole Miss in 1968 by Dr. Bob Ellis as Associate Registrar. After two years, I was employed by Delta State University (DSU) as Assistant Professor of Education. After one year at DSU, Dean Frank Moak hired me back at Ole Miss as Registrar upon Ellis’ retirement. Three years later, Mr. John Savage hired me as Director of Personnel, a position I held for 24 years. During this second Ole Miss employment, I was also an Assistant professor, then Associate Professor of Educational Leadership. My employment at the University totaled 26 years. For six months during my tenure at the University (10/01/1983-04/01/1984), I was employed by Dr. Porter Lee Fortune as Acting Executive Vice Chancellor. Dr. Harvey Lewis resigned to take a position at Mississippi State and Dr. Fortune was to retire in the spring. Dr. Fortune desired that the position be filled in an acting capacity for his last 6 months as Chancellor and chose me to fill that position for those 6 months.

Brown: What positions did you hold? What were your responsibilities?

Chain: As Registrar I was responsible for academic records administration, class registration, and assistance in admission activities. I served on the committee that adjudicated admission and readmission appeals and represented the University at admission activities through the state. As Director of Personnel, I was responsible for employee sign-up, records administration, fringe benefits (retirement & health insurance, etc.) administration, the employee classification system, and the Affirmative Action program. I was chairman of the University Personnel Committee composed of the Vice Chancellors and was responsible for maintaining the Personnel Manual. I also served as the hearing officer for staff termination appeals. As Associate Professor, I was responsible for the School of Education administrative internship program for doctoral students. I also taught a number of off-campus courses.

I’ve been most fortunate to have the assistance of excellent employees throughout my working years. Gene Hartley as Associate Director and our entire crew in the Personnel Office during my 24-year tenure were among the very best.

Brown: Please share a funny story or two that occurred while you were employed at Ole Miss.

Chain: In the late 1980s a federal employee certification requirement was imposed on all governmental employers. Employers were required to certify employee eligibility based upon several criteria which was to be recorded on a form and retained as a part of the employee’s record. This I-9 form was required on new hires only but did apply if an employee retired but returned to work even if only temporarily. I worked hard on a memorandum summarizing the various requirements, then sent it to all department heads. The first response I got was from Dr. Keith Womer of the Business School. He stated, “Dr. Chain, someone is sending out crazy memos under your name.” We were friends and I got a kick out of his call, but the memo was crazy as the requirements were convoluted.

In the Business Division, Mr. Savage would have get-togethers periodically with the department heads and supervisors in the Division. At one of these gatherings, I was chatting with one of the new supervising engineers in the Physical Plant Department. After a little while, he said, “Chain you are OK and not nearly as bad as they say you are in the Physical Plant Department.”

Brown: What were some of your “best” and “worst” days at work and why?

Chain:

Best: As Registrar, we had a case of academic dishonesty and the two full-time faculty members on the committee wanted to expel the student. The individual had made a bad decision, but I felt that he was remorseful, and he had a good academic record. I convinced the committee to apply lesser punishment (don’t recall what) and he remained in school, graduating the following spring. He now is a most successful businessman and motivational speaker. In another case, I admitted a Vietnam Veteran as an exception to policy (not sure one could do that now) who was a successful undergraduate and did well in our Law School. He was a successful lawyer in Mississippi until his untimely death. I could list a few others through my working career, but the exceptions I’ve made to policy have been among my most satisfying accomplishments; most turned out good, not all of course.

Worst: Fortunately, I’ve placed the bad days back in my memory and most were from my earlier career of teaching, coaching, and as high school principal. But I’ll list one at the University. I worked extremely hard to develop an employee recognition program at the University and received early enthusiasm and support for it from the Vice Chancellors only to have it denied at the very last due to funding – and when I knew funding was not a major issue. Shortly thereafter the Alumni Office developed an employee recognition program, but I’ve always felt that such a program should have been from the University and funded by the University.

Brown: What advice would you give your 20-year-old self.

Chain: Persevere! Everyone faces difficulties. Those that work through them are the successful ones. Stay cool. But when you can’t, mask your reactions until you cool. Work hard. Take your job seriously but not yourself – and take time with family and friends – especially your kids while they are growing up.

Brown: I understand that you were a member of the 1956 Ole Miss Rebels that went to the College World Series (CWS) and that you still hold the record for most triples in a College World Series. Tell us about that.

Chain: Ole Miss was selected to go to the Regional in 1956. Florida won the SEC but ran afoul of NCAA regulations and Ole Miss, as runner-up, was selected to go to the Regions—which we won. At that time there were no Super Regions, so we qualified for the College World Series where we won our first two games then lost two, ending up 3rd in the tournament. (I don’t think there were baseball nation ratings then, but one could argue that we were third in the Nation.) We lost almost half of our players for the postseason, two of whom were All Conference and one also All American. They had played as freshmen which was allowed in the SEC but not the NCAA, and thus were declared ineligible for postseason play. Luck plays a part in winning the College World Series, but we felt that we would have probably won the championship with our full team. Coach Swayze had to shift his players around and I was changed from catcher to shortstop (a position I played in high school). In regard to the triples, I’ll immodestly copy from the 1957 Ole Miss Annual (which carries the 1956 baseball season):

“Chain led the tournament in hitting with .526. Jerry Bynum, co-regular behind

the bat in regular season scoring hit, 462. Gibbons finished with 333 and

Wittichen with 273. Chain collected two triples and a double, Gibbons a homer

and a double.”

I did not know of the three-triple record until about 30 years after the tournament when a friend went to the College World Series and saw my name listed in the program with the record of 3 triples. Ole Miss must have scored one of the triples as a double and an error, whereas the CWS scorer recorded it as a triple. The record has been tied once but still stands. (P.S. One of my grandkids says that my not knowing about it for years was the reason I was so modest about it!)

Dr. Chain – 1956 Ole Miss Rebel at the College World Series





Brown: How did you and your wife Barbara meet?

Chain: It was through baseball. The summer of 1954 I went to Silver City, Mississippi to play semi-pro baseball. Silver City is south of Belzoni where Barbara grew up. All summer we asked the local players on the team where were the pretty girls in Belzoni. They never responded but late in the summer we went by the swimming pool and saw Barbara and several of her girlfriends sunbathing at the pool. I first had a date with one of her best friends but dated her second. We kinda liked each other and started dating. She attended MSCW her first two years of college, then came to Ole Miss her junior year and graduated from Ole Miss. As an aside, Barbara has never questioned me as to why I dated one of her best friends first. I’ve concluded it was because of her self-assurance; I had to work hard to convince her that I might be her “Mr. Right.”

Barbara and Buddy Chain

Brown: Talk about your children and grandchildren

Chain: We have three children: Barbara Lynn Chain Wall, Bela J. Chain III, and Thomas Sidney Chain. Lynn and Tom live in Jackson; “Jay” lives in Oxford. Lynn and Jay are attorneys, Tom is a CPA. Lynn has two sons, Jay has one son, and Tom has a daughter and a son. Lynn works for a law firm in Jackson, Jay is the city and county prosecutor in addition to his law practice, and Tom is an auditor for the State Audit Department.

We have 5 grandchildren: Bela J. Chain IV, Charles Christopher Cooper, David Alexander Cooper, Alison Ross Chain, and John Lyell Chain. Bela IV (“BJ”) is pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Columbus MS. Christopher is working on his Computer Science degree at Ole Miss. David is between school and work with the pandemic. Alison has a business degree from Ole Miss and is currently working on an MBA from Alabama. John is a junior business major at Ole Miss.

Brown: What is something that makes you angry? That makes you smile?

Chain:

Angry: Lack of integrity in too many (this has been a concern long before the present political situation and applies to all). A person whose word is his/her bond is most important and, unfortunately, seems to be rare. I challenge my grandkids to be persons who can be depended upon, to be truthful in all situations.

Smile: A story, primarily a true story and not fiction, with a pleasant ending and with a good message.

Brown: What are some of the events in your life that made you who you are?

Chain: At about age 4 Mother told me to stop jumping off the ladder; I continued and sprained my ankle. She scolded me when I came limping in and crying and delayed a while (probably very shortly—but seemed longer) before she cuddled me and put some ice on it. I learned then to be cautious and that one has to take responsibility for one’s actions.

My third-grade teacher asked what each of us wanted to be called by. I acted as a smart aleck and said “Bela” rather than by my nickname Buddy, by which everyone called me. She called me by Bela all that year and to her dying day. I’ve tried, albeit sometimes unsuccessfully, to never be a smart aleck again.

Dad always said that if you have good health, you have everything. A few family health issues over the years have affected me greatly and have reminded me how precious health and life are.

Serving as principal at New Albany High School at age 28 taught me a lot about leadership and the value of teamwork, lessons I’ve tried to carry forward.

Brown: If you had your own talk show, who would be your 3 guests?

Chain: Abraham Lincoln, as he persevered and handled conflict and tough situations well. But assuming only living individuals: Adam Hamilton, pastor of a large Methodist church out of Kansas City and author of several books on religion. General H. R. McMasters, President Trump’s National Security Advisor for 2 years and author of a book on international issues. Kamala Harris for her perspectives on the next four years and her possible future thereafter.

Brown: What is your favorite vacation?

Chain: We’ve traveled a lot, all in the United States except for one trip overseas, but my favorite vacations are the ones we’ve taken to Vermont in the fall for the beautiful foliage and interesting places to visit.

Brown: What do you do to get rid of stress?

Chain: I have a bias for action and a compulsion for closure, so I put myself under stress often, even in retirement. Reading relaxes me and I read a lot, mostly history. Yard work is relaxing (but don’t tell Barbara) and of course, golf, which I don’t play often anymore. And then a good meal with friends and/or family is relaxing.

Brown: What is your greatest accomplishment?

Chain: I’d say helping raise our family, as they’ve turned out well. After that, I’d add my success in the National Guard and as Commander of one of the top reserve brigades in the nation, The 155th Armored Brigade with the resulting promotion to Brigadier General. These military accomplishments also led to my being in the first group to be inducted into the Ole Miss Army ROTC Hall of Fame.

Brown: What became your new routine after you retired? Do you have hobbies?

Chain: Reading history and other non-fiction works is my primary hobby. My other hobbies are golf and watching sports, both “live” and on TV. But sports are not as high a priority as they once were.

Brown: Tell us something about yourself that people may not know.

Chain: That conflicts bother me more than is usually apparent and that I am quick to doubt my position, and to seriously consider the other person’s or group’s position.

Brown: To quote Katherine Meadowcroft, cultural activist and writer, “What one leaves behind is the quality of one’s life, the summation of the choices and actions one makes in this life, our spiritual and moral values.” What is your legacy?

Chain: Hopefully that I’ve been positive and have made those around me better in some way; that my word has been my bond, that I’ve been fair and considerate in my dealings with others, and that I’ve lived a good life.

Bonnie Brown is a retired staff member of the University of Mississippi. She most recently served as Mentoring Coordinator for the Ole Miss Women’s Council for Philanthropy. For questions or comments, email her at bbrown@olemiss.edu.