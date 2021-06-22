Ole Miss Announces 100 Percent Capacity for Basketball

This season, The Sandy and John Black Pavilion will be back to full capacity for Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball games in the 2021-22 season, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced on Tuesday.

Gameday operations are expected to return as they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans can begin purchasing tickets for men’s and women’s hoops on July 1 by going to OleMissTix.com. In the next few weeks, fans can look for the non-conference slate of the schedules to be released.

“We are blessed with one of the finest arenas in college basketball, and after a year of reduced capacity, we can’t wait to see Rebel Nation pack it out this season,” Carter said. “Coach (Kermit) Davis and Coach Yo’ (Yolett McPhee-McCuin) are building great momentum with their programs, and the Ole Miss family should get ready for an exciting year in The SJB Pavilion.”

The state-of-the-art $96.5 million Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss was recently renamed in recognition of a $10 million gift from the Madison couple. Ground was broken on the 225,000-square-foot arena on July 31, 2014, and the doors were officially opened on Jan. 7, 2016, with the Rebel men’s basketball team’s victory over Alabama.

Ole Miss worked with Daktronics to design, manufacture and install what was the largest center-hung video display board in college sports at the time with nearly 2,400 square feet of LED lighting. The center-hung configuration consists of 13 video displays for a total of more than 3.6 million LEDs. It includes four main video displays, two undermount video displays, four corner displays and three 360-degree rings.

Staff Report