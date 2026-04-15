Ole Miss Reload Continues With Addition of Former Five-Star Guard

With less than a week until the transfer portal window closes, we’re starting to see classes take shape. Soon the class rankings will roll out, and it’s fair to wonder how high Ole Miss will climb.

The Rebels already landed Tennessee’s Talaysia Cooper, who’s widely considered one of the five best players to enter the portal. The rest of the group is strong too. Knisha Godfrey and Emily Howard bring experience. Maya Anderson and Rachael Okokoh are young but have real upside. That alone should put Ole Miss near the top when the rankings come out.

Adding a former five star and McDonald’s All-American on Wednesday only strengthens that case.

On3’s Talia Goodman is reporting that former Tennessee guard Jaida Civil has committed to Ole Miss from the transfer portal.

Civil is a name familiar to anyone who followed Ole Miss recruiting last cycle. She picked Tennessee over Ole Miss and Miami, so her choosing the Rebels this time around makes sense. The relationship with Yolett McPhee McCuin was already in place, and that matters in the portal.

Cooper was Tennessee’s best player last season, and Civil wasn’t far behind. She played in 30 games, made 10 starts, averaged 18.8 minutes and posted 6.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 20 steals.

McPhee-McCuin said Ole Miss wouldn’t be going through a rebuild with so many players exhausting their eligibility last season. She said the Rebels would reload. She wasn’t kidding about that.

Ole Miss Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Men

Outgoing

Incoming

Roman Siulepa, F, 6-6, Fr. (Pittsburgh)

Women

Outgoing

J’Adore Young, 6-4, C, Soph.

Tianna Thompson, 5-10, G, Soph. (Baylor)

Incoming