Take it to the Grove Offers Personal Touch to Tailgating

By Courtney Hansen

Sponsored Content

Take it to the Grove owners Brandon and Jenna Mason have been providing full-service tailgating for more than 10 years. Photo provided

Take it to the Grove has been providing full-service tailgating for over a decade with a mission to preserve and protect the heart and heritage of the Grove, ensuring Ole Miss fans the most memorable game-day experiences.

Brandon Mason launched his business in 2006 while an enrolled student and cheerleader at the university. Starting as just a side job setting up tailgates for friends and family, Take It to the Grove is now a top tailgating service in Oxford and an Ole Miss approved vendor, serving hundreds of fans every football season.

“It’s more than just tents,” says Jenna Mason.

The two met in 2010 and have continued to run the company together ever since. As the ultimate power couple, Jenna handles the chicness of your tent from table clothes to chandeliers, while Brandon is responsible for the nuts and bolts, ensuring your tent is secure and your TV is operating.

Their ultimate goal is to make your Grove experience “as easy for you as possible.” Brandon says Take It to the Grove has evolved to a “true full-service company,” that can take care of just about anything.

Their services go beyond just the Grove. Handling your catered food and helping visitors plan their big weekend are just a couple of examples. “They’ll walk up and it’s all on the table ready to go,” he says. It’s completely in their hands.

There is a lot of rich history and culture when it comes to Oxford tailgating. Traditions that date back generations. “But over the years – it’s evolved,” Brandon says. They hold that history to such high importance as it’s what makes the Grove such a special place. Keeping those traditions intact is what they value most.

Take It to the Grove has different package options available, allowing fans to make their tailgates specifically unique to them. Serving parties of all sizes, there are plenty of options to make the most of your Grove day. Coolers, string lights, pole drapes, and fans are just a few of the extras that can be added to your setup and ready for you upon your arrival on game day.