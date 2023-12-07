New Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates Opening in Oxford

Amy Lupo opened her first Nothing Bundt Cakes in Memphis a decade ago.

After opening two more locations, she has recently opened a store here in Oxford.

One of Lupo’s triplets is a freshman at Ole Miss, and her family has enjoyed exploring Oxford and getting to know the area.

“This city is really special, and we are excited to be part of such a vibrant and growing community,” Lupo said. “Opening multiple bakeries in MS and TN has been a joy…driven by a desire to serve our teams and communities with heart.:

The bakery will celebrate with grand opening events in late January (see details below).

GRAND OPENING EVENTS

Wednesday, January 24 11:30 a.m. – Ribbon cutting with the Oxford Chamber of Commerce

Thursday, January 25 9 a.m.–7 p.m. – Community Appreciation Day – Healthcare Workers, Teachers and school Staff, First Responders and military, and City Employees will receive 20% off all cake purchases.

Saturday, January 27 10 a.m. – Free Bundtlets for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive a “Free Bundtlets for a Year” punch card, which can be redeemed for one (1) Bundtlet per month for 12 months at the Oxford Bakery. Free Confetti Bundtlet – After the first 100, guests will receive one Free Confetti Bundtlet while supplies last. United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County Benefit Day – 20% of sales will be donated to this organization dedicated to improving lives and meeting community needs by uniting people and resources.



Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 825 Sisk Avenue, Suite 106, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The concept combines the warmth of nostalgia with a fresh, modern approach. The luscious cakes are made with the finest ingredients, including real eggs, butter and cream cheese, in 40 unique designs and 10 delicious flavors.