Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Adds LePrix Robinson as a Graduate Manager

Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee McCain announced the addition of graduate manager LePrix Robinson to the team for the 2021-22 season on Friday.

“We are really happy to have Pre join us,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I’ve known Pre and her family for almost a decade, and she has always been about helping grow the game. We are lucky to have her with us.”

Robinson, a native of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, comes to Ole Miss after most recently serving as an operations management specialist in the U.S. Air Force. Robinson also has more than six years of experience as a table crew official for FIBA Americas and for college basketball during her time both in the U.S. Virgin Islands and at the University of Tampa. Additionally, Robinson has experience as an AAU boys basketball coach with the Tampa Bay Hawks.

Robinson is a 2015 graduate from the University of Tampa with a degree in sport medicine.

Staff Report