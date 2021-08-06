Red Window Communications Celebrates Official Opening

Red Window Communications hosted its official ribbon cutting with the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce at the University of Mississippi’s Insight Park on June 29, 2021. Photo provided

Delayed a year by the pandemic, Red Window Communications celebrated the official opening of its home location with a ribbon-cutting event on July 29.

The Oxford-based integrated marketing communications agency welcomed nearly 100 colleagues, clients and friends at an open house co-hosted by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce.

The agency is located at Insight Park, a modern office building for private tenants who collaborate with students, faculty or researchers at the University of Mississippi. Red Window’s suite includes private offices, open collaborative workspaces, a brainstorming circle, and a meeting area equipped for Zoom.

“This space has proven to be such fertile ground for creativity for our team, as well as a comfortable environment to host our local clients,” said Lucy Schultze, founder and principal at Red Window. “It was a real joy for our team to welcome so many people who’ve supported us along this journey.”

Established in 2018, Red Window Communications works with clients throughout the Southeast including small- and medium-sized companies, nonprofits and government entities. The open house marked the one-year anniversary of the agency’s move to Insight Park.

Wayne Andrews, executive director of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council and immediate past-president of the chamber, said the event celebrated Red Window as a company as well as the relationships from which it grew.

Red Window Communications founder Lucy Schultze and managing director Kelley Hunsberger greet guests at the open house. Photo provided

“The team at Red Window could take this leap because they knew our community was invested in their success,” Andrews said. “Red Window is not just a new business. As a team, they are our neighbors, friends, volunteers at community events and people who love Oxford.”

Attendees at the event included members of the local media and the local business community, as well as State Rep. Clay Deweese and representatives from several University of Mississippi departments. Quentin Brewer, current chamber president, presented the team with a certificate commemorating the ribbon cutting.

Amy Speck, who came from Tupelo to represent the Community Development Foundation at the event, said the event was a chance to learn more about how Red Window works with clients. Website design and social media support are among the frequent needs she hears from CDF members.

“It was wonderful to learn the value Red Window provides the business community in our region,” said Speck, director of membership for CDF. “Whether it is helping an entrepreneur launch a new business or helping well-established businesses stay relevant with their message, it is good to know our businesses have first-class service available to help them grow and succeed.”

While Red Window’s services for clients are primarily digital, team members opted for a festive, low-tech display to showcase different areas of work at the open house.

The team decorated the workspace’s five private offices to engage questions on five common tactics: Websites, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Content, Social Media and Strategy. Banner pennants announced each theme, and guests were invited to write their own questions on the interior windows.

“We write notes on the windows ourselves, so we thought it would be fun to turn over the markers to our guests and see what they had to say,” said Rebekah Flake, creative consultant. “We also wanted to visually show how all of these tactics are connected. People sometimes seek stand-alone solutions, but their efforts work best when they are all part of one strategy.”

In working with clients, Red Window builds custom communication programs around a client’s specific needs, goals, budget and capabilities. Across client industries, the team’s focus is to understand the client’s audience, craft the right messages, and tell the client’s story to the people they seek to reach.

To learn more, visit redwindowcommunications.com or contact Rhes Low, director of strategy and media relations, at 662.238.7847 or rhes@redwindowcommunications.com.

Staff report