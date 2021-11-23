Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Defeats Jackson State 79-66

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team defeated Jackson State 79-66 to complete a five-game homestand.

“Incredibly proud of our group,” head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “I have a lot of respect for Jackson State. I knew that we were going to be tested. From a toughness standpoint.”

Ole Miss (5-1) was led in scoring by center Shakira Austin who put up a season-high 24 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

“Shakira is in the zone,” McPhee-McCuin said. “She broke out three games ago when she broke the seal off of the rim. She is confident right now and when she is I just let her play her game.”

Madison Scott was right on her heels with 21 points against Jackson State.

The Rebels and the Tigers finished the first quarter knotted up at 17 apiece.

“After we adjusted to the physical play, our team responded in the way that I would have wanted them to respond,” McPhee-McCuin said.

In the second quarter, Ole Miss got a little bit of a cushion as they outscored JSU 23-14.

“We made adjustments in the second quarter,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Jackson State (came out) as the more physical and aggressive team.

Ole Miss went 3-for-4 behind the arc in the final ten minutes before the half. The Rebels finished the night going 4-for-12 from deep at 33.3 percent.

Sophomore guard Destiny Salary led the way for the Rebels from downtown by going 2-for-2.

Jackson State finished with three different players scoring in double figures all led by Jariyah Covington with 17 points. Her teammates Ameshya Williams and Daja Woodard each added 16 points in the scoring column.

Ole Miss held the Tigers to shoot 36.2 percent from the field and 9.1 percent from deep. JSU got to the free-throw line 18 times and knocked down 15 to hit for 83.3 percent on the night.

Ole Miss now heads to California to take part in the Raising the B.A.R. Invitational Powered by Cal as they step on the court against San Diego State on Friday. The tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CT.

“A great way for our team to close out (the homestand),” McPhee-McCuin said. “Now we head to California and our goal is to go and try to win two games.”