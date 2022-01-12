Oxford Law Firm Holcomb Dunbar to Merge with Mink & Mink Firm

Holcomb Dunbar, Attorneys, a full-service law firm with a more than 100-year history, is expanding its Jackson and Memphis presence by merging with Mink & Mink, an insurance litigation boutique law firm with offices in Jackson and Memphis.

Mink and Mink’s recent focus has been the defense of insurance companies and trucking companies in hostile venues. Its attorneys are AV-rated and are experienced in a broad range of litigation, including coverage disputes, product liability claims, and the defense of hospitals and doctors in medical malpractice cases.

“We are delighted to merge with Holcomb Dunbar. We can now leverage our success by merging and use our experience to enhance that relationship. This merger not only enhances our commitment to serving Mississippi and Tennessee but also strengthens our regional litigation presence with a team of attorneys who are perfectly aligned with us to better serve clients,” said Rob Mink, Mink & Mink’s managing partner.

Holcomb Dunbar is a full-service law firm with offices in Oxford and Jackson offering services in litigation, insurance defense, product liability, medical malpractice, divorce, complex bankruptcies, auto accidents, construction, contracts, leases, commercial real estate, professional negligence, workers’ compensation, creditor collection, insurance subrogation, and probate.

The firm was also named a “Go-To” Law Firm in litigation by Corporate Counsel magazine.

Over the years, the firm’s attorneys have served as officers and board members in the Defense Research Institute, American Bar Association, and Mississippi Defense Lawyers’ Association. More recently, several of its attorneys have been recognized as Fellows in the Mississippi Bar Foundation, American Bar Association, and the American College of Trial Attorneys.

Holcomb Dunbar is a Mississippi member of TAGLaw, an invitation-only network of 140 law firms located in more than 100 countries.

“There are considerable synergies between the two firms that will allow us to serve our clients with better resources, efficiency and responsiveness,” said Brad Best, Managing Partner at Holcomb Dunbar. “Our joined team enables us to improve efficiency and value to our clients from case assignment through completion.”

The combined firm will continue to operate from its existing offices in Oxford in the Commons Office Park, 400 Enterprise Drive, Oxford; Jackson at 5760 I-55 North, Jackson; and Memphis at Clark Tower, 27th Floor, 5100 Poplar Ave., Memphis.

Staff report