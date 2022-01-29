Ole Miss Defeats Kansas State 67-56 in the Big 12 / SEC Challenge

By Adam Brown

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team defeated the Kansas State Wildcats 67-56 in the Big 12 / SEC Challenge on Saturday.

“(Kansas State) is a good quality team,” head coach Kermit Davis said. “We made a big thing to our team about the Big 12 / SEC Challenge and it’s a prestigious thing that all eyes on basketball are on this day.”

Davis continued that is an honor to play in it and ESPN with the deal.

Ole Miss (11-10) was led by Daeshun Ruffin a team-high with 17 points. His teammate Luis Rodriguez with 10 points.

“We took it as a very serious thing representing Ole Miss,” Davis said. “We had multiple guys play well.

The Rebels held the Wildcats to only shoot 30.2 percent on the afternoon. K-State went 19-for-63 in the contest.

“We guarded them to hold them to shot 30 percent was terrific,” Davis said.

Kansas State was led in the game by Mark Smith with a double-double of 20 points and 16 rebounds.

The Wildcats also had Niejl Pack in double-figures with 18 points.

Ole Miss cleaned up the glass 43 to 33 in the afternoon.

“We outrebounded them by 10,” Davis said. “I thought we had a lot of toughness in the last eight or 10 minutes of the game.”

Kansas State shot 36 three-pointers and connected on 11.

“We knew that they would take a lot of threes,” Davis said.

Ole Miss returns to conference action on Tuesday night as they travel down to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.