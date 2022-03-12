Ole Miss Moves Saturday’s Game to a Sunday Doubleheader

Ole Miss’ Saturday game with Oral Roberts has been postponed to Sunday. The Rebels and Golden Eagles will conclude their three game series at Swayze Field with a pair of seven-inning games.



The first pitch for game one is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT, with the second game following approximately 30 minutes after. Both games will be streamed on SEC Network +, with the call being available through the Ole Miss Radio Network.

Tickets for Saturday’s game will be honored for game one of the doubleheader. The stadium and left field will be cleared at the conclusion of game one. Tickets for Sunday’s game will be honored for game two of the doubleheader. Entry for game two will not begin until after the entire stadium has cleared.

Ticket holders will use their current tickets for the rescheduled game times. New tickets will not be issued and mobile tickets will update automatically to reflect the new game date.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports