How to Watch Ole Miss at Tennessee as Rebels Go for the Sweep

Ole Miss will already head home with the series win, but a second-straight sweep is in play for the Rebels.

Tennessee will look to avoid being losing an entire weekend series in front of its own fans in Sunday’s series finale. Here’s everything to know about the game.

Game Two Recap

No. 25 Ole Miss beat Tennessee 8-1 to clinch its first series win in Knoxville since 2016 and its first series win over the Vols of any kind since 2018.

Cade Townsend set the tone with six shutout innings, carrying a no‑hit bid into the sixth and striking out seven. It was his third straight quality start and moved him to 4-1. Walker Hooks handled the final five outs for his second save in as many nights.

The game sat scoreless through six before Ole Miss finally scratched across a run on a Dom Decker sacrifice fly.

Hayden Federico doubled home another in the eighth, and then the ninth turned into a full‑on avalanche. Tristan Bissetta launched a grand slam, Judd Utermark followed with a solo shot, and Collin Reuter capped the six‑run inning with an RBI double.

Ole Miss Batting Lineup

Lineup for Game Three pic.twitter.com/31isGEzlQ7 — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 19, 2026

Starting Pitchers

RHP Taylor Rabe vs. LHP Evan Blanco

Rabe: 3-1, 3.16 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 31.1 IP, 24 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 5 BB, 37 SO, .209 Opp. BA

Blanco: 3-2, 3.67 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 49 IP, 36 H, 24 R, 20 ER, 18 BB, 58 SO, .200 Opp. BA

Weather Forecast

Whatever rainy weather passed through Knoxville will be long gone by the time Ole Miss and Tennessee throw the first pitch of their series finale. The National Weather Service forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 64 degrees and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.

How to Watch: No. 25 Ole Miss at Tennessee

Ole Miss

Out

P #17 Marko Sipila

P #29 Grayson Gibson

Tennessee

All available.

The Opponent: Tennessee

Tennessee rolls into the weekend playing its best baseball of the year. The Volunteers just swept No. 9 Mississippi State and followed it with an 11-1 run‑rule win over UNC Asheville.

They’re one of the cleanest defensive teams in the country, leading the SEC with a .984 fielding percentage. The pitching staff backs that up with the nation’s second‑best strikeout‑to‑walk ratio at 3.66 and only 2.91 walks per nine innings.

The rotation features Landon Mack and Tegan Kuhns on Friday and Saturday, with Evan Blanco on Sunday. All three sit below a 4.00 ERA. Mack leads the team with 64 strikeouts, Blanco has allowed the fewest hits, and Kuhns has issued only nine walks.

At the plate, Henry Ford drives the offense with 44 hits, 11 homers and 34 RBI. Blaine Brown adds nine home runs, and Manny Marin is the lone .300 hitter at .311. Power is spread throughout the lineup, with 15 different Volunteers hitting at least one home run this season.